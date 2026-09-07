Kenya: Two Women Arrested At JKIA With 658 Grams of Suspected Gold Concealed Under Hijab, in Bra

6 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested two women after they allegedly attempted to smuggle nearly 658 grams of suspected gold out of Kenya on a flight to Dubai.

The two suspects, were intercepted early Friday as they prepared to board an Emirates flight, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The multi-agency team recovered a 541-gram gold bar that investigators said had been concealed in one of the suspect's hair, wrapped with a hairband and tucked beneath her hijab.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Her alleged accomplice, was found carrying a 116.79-gram gold pellet concealed inside her bra, bringing the total weight of the recovered suspected gold to approximately 658 grams.

"Two women are behind bars after a multi-agency team at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle 658 grams of gold out of the country," the DCI said Sunday.

The suspects were taken into custody and are undergoing processing pending arraignment as investigations continue into the suspected mineral-smuggling operation.

The arrests come as authorities intensify efforts to disrupt networks involved in the illegal extraction and movement of precious minerals, particularly through international travel routes.

The DCI said it was working with multi-agenc partners to dismantle illegal mining and mineral-smuggling networks and prevent the criminal exploitation of Kenya's natural resources.

"The DCI, working jointly with multi-agency partners, remains relentless in dismantling illegal mining and mineral smuggling networks, protecting Kenya's precious natural resources from criminal exploitation," the agency said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.