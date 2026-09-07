Ethiopia Enters New Era of Sovereignty Through Self-Reliance, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's economic transformation represents a historic breakthrough toward genuine national sovereignty and self-reliance.

In a message posted on his X page to mark the Day of Breakthrough, Pagume 1, the Prime Minister stated that the country is overcoming dependency through increased domestic production and bold economic reforms.

He further explained Ethiopia's ancestors had preserved the country's borders through immense sacrifice, leaving behind a nation whose sovereignty must now be strengthened through economic independence.

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He highlighted Ethiopia's transformation in wheat production, noting that the country has moved from relying heavily on imports to becoming one of Africa's leading wheat producers, saving millions of dollars in foreign exchange.

PM Abiy also pointed to the Yelemat Trufat (Bounty of the Basket) and Made in Ethiopia initiatives as key pillars of the government's drive to strengthen food security, expand domestic industries and create employment opportunities.

He said the government has also undertaken decisive macroeconomic reforms in areas once considered untouchable, laying what he described as a stronger foundation for the national economy.

According to the Prime Minister, these achievements demonstrate Ethiopia's growing capacity to withstand both internal and external challenges while pursuing a development path anchored in production and self-reliance.

True sovereignty, his message suggests, is increasingly being defined not only by the ability to defend national borders, but also by the capacity to feed the nation, produce domestically, create jobs and build an independent economy.

Prime Minister Abiy said the progress achieved so far offers "immense hope" for the coming year as Ethiopia continues its march toward a more resilient and self-reliant future.