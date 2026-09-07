Nigeria: Xenophobia - 'Help Evacuate Nigerians', Diplomat Appeals to Jerry Eze, NSCIA

Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Alexander Temitope Ajayi, has appealed to religious organisations, philanthropists and other public-spirited Nigerians to support efforts to evacuate citizens affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He made the appeal while addressing Nigerian media executives on the security situation involving Nigerians in the country.

He specifically called on prominent religious leaders and organisations, including the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Jerry Eze and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, to support Nigerians affected by the attacks and those seeking to return home.

"We implore them to help us. We appeal to public-spirited individuals to support the evacuation and welfare of our nationals who have been affected," Ajayi said.

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He, however, acknowledged the intervention of some religious leaders, noting that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG had already supported efforts to evacuate 500 Nigerians from South Africa.

Ajayi said the intervention demonstrated the important role religious organisations and other influential Nigerians could play in supporting citizens affected by the attacks.

He urged other religious leaders, organisations and public-spirited individuals to emulate such interventions and contribute towards ongoing efforts to assist affected Nigerians.

The envoy said Nigerians were resident across all nine provinces of South Africa, making the situation a national concern requiring coordinated intervention.

According to him, several countries had already taken steps to evacuate their nationals following attacks and threats against foreign nationals in different parts of South Africa.

Ajayi disclosed that some Nigerians were forced to leave their homes and businesses when the situation reached its peak in July.

"When the problem was at its peak in July, some of our nationals had to leave their properties behind," he said.

He said the South African authorities had deployed security personnel to affected areas, while the Nigerian mission had continued to engage relevant authorities over the safety of its citizens.

According to him, the Nigerian and South African governments had also identified measures aimed at preventing further attacks, prosecuting perpetrators and addressing the losses suffered by victims.

Ajayi said five key areas of understanding were reached during engagements between Nigerian and South African officials.

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He identified the first as the establishment of preventive mechanisms to provide safeguards for Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

"The first is a preventive mechanism that will provide safeguard measures for our people," he said.

He said another key area was the prosecution of offenders responsible for the attacks, stressing that perpetrators must be held accountable.

The Acting High Commissioner added that authorities were compiling the names and numbers of Nigerians affected by the attacks as part of efforts to assess the extent of the damage and facilitate assistance and compensation.

"We are compiling the names and numbers of Nigerians that are affected by the attacks," he said.

Ajayi said the evacuation exercise was part of wider efforts to protect Nigerians who no longer felt safe in parts of the country, while stressing the importance of collaboration between the Nigerian government, South African authorities, community leaders and civil society.

He urged Nigerians and other stakeholders to support the mission in providing assistance to affected citizens, particularly those who had lost homes, businesses and other properties as a result of the attacks.

The envoy also called for sustained diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and South Africa to address the recurring attacks and prevent further escalation.

Nigeria, he said, remained committed to protecting its citizens while seeking a sustainable solution to the recurring xenophobic attacks.