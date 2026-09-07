Ethiopia: Cameroon Keen to Expand Longstanding Relations With Ethiopia, Says Ambassador Ewumbue-Monono

Addis Ababa — Cameroon and Ethiopia have over half-a-century long diplomatic relations that should be expanded and deepen in the future, Ambassador Ewumbue-Monono told ENA.

The Cameroonian ambassador to Ethiopia stated that "even if the diplomatic relations between the two countries have been very positive in the past 60 years, the most important thing is the future."

Ambassador Ewumbue-Monono stated that "we have always been cooperating in international organizations. So we hope that the most important thing is not the 60 years that have passed, but the most important thing is the future."

He noted that historically Ethiopia and Cameroon have been cooperating at international organizations.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the event in commemoration of the late pioneer female Ethiopian Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis who chaired the group of African ambassadors to the OAU in 1995, Ambassador Churchill Ewumbue-Monono said there was a lot of cooperation between the two countries.

In "1995 when Ethiopia was chairing the OAU, Ambassador Konjit was the chair of the group of African diplomats and the group of African ambassadors to the OAU."

And after Ambassador Konjit, in the following year, it was Cameroon that was chairing the OAU. "So there was a lot of cooperation between Ambassador Konjit and the Cameroonian ambassador at the time."

In the year that followed, bilateral relations between the two countries include wide-ranging areas, including people-to-people ties, business to business, and sports, among others, the Ambassador elaborated.

"There have been a number of Ethiopian business missions to Cameroon and Cameroonian business missions to Ethiopia."

But the most important thing is the future, even if the two countries have been very positive throughout the 60 years diplomatic relation, he stressed.