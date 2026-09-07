Ethiopia Achieving Significant Results, Moving Toward Greater Prosperity - Deputy PM

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh affirmed that Ethiopia has been registering significant results and steadily moving toward greater prosperity through comprehensive economic transformation, increased productivity and expanded domestic production.

He made the remarks as Ethiopia marked the first day of Pagume, the country's 13th month, as Day of Break Through.

The event was attended by senior government officials, representatives of partner organizations and private sector stakeholders.

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DPM Temesgen said the macroeconomic reforms and financial sector modernization measures undertaken in recent years have strengthened the foundations of the Ethiopian economy and created a more conducive environment for sustainable growth.

Ethiopia has also made significant progress toward food sovereignty, particularly through increased agricultural production and the adoption of modern farming practices, he stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the use of improved seeds, cluster farming and modern agricultural technologies has increased the production of meat, rice, maize, milk and other agricultural products, strengthening the country's capacity to meet domestic food needs through local production.

"Ethiopia is firmly moving from a dependency on imports toward becoming a producer capable of meeting domestic demand and competing in international markets," he underscored.

The country's economic transformation agenda has increasingly focused on shifting the economy from import dependence toward stronger domestic production, productivity and export competitiveness.

The government has been implementing macroeconomic reforms alongside measures aimed at improving agricultural output, expanding manufacturing, modernizing the financial sector and increasing the efficiency of public institutions.

The Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned the progress in manufacturing and agro-industry, citing "Made in Ethiopia" (Ethiopia Tamrt) movement and industrial parks as key drivers of substitution of imported goods with locally produced products.

Progress in the mining sector has likewise created new opportunities for economic growth and exports by promoting the processing of natural resources into higher value products, he added.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, efforts to improve transparency and efficiency in revenue collection and customs administration through electronic filing, electronic payment systems and the digitalization of procedures have also contributed to improving tax compliance.

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Production should be the idea, strategy and goal, he said, stressing that projects and activities that fail to create value or produce tangible results represent a waste of resources.

The deputy prime minister further emphasized the importance of digitalizing government services to improve efficiency, enhance service delivery, reduce reliance on manual procedures and curb corruption.

"Ethiopia is changing, developing and moving towards greater prosperity," he added, expressing appreciation to Ethiopians, development partners and other stakeholders for their contributions to the country's transformation.

DPM Temesgen also called for continued commitment to productivity, domestic production and the efficient utilization of resources to sustain Ethiopia's development and advance its prosperity journey.

Ethiopia has been pursuing a broad economic reform program aimed at addressing structural challenges, improving macroeconomic stability and strengthening the country's productive capacity.

The reform agenda has included measures in the foreign exchange market, monetary and financial sectors, taxation and public finance, with the broader objective of creating a more competitive economy and attracting greater investment.

Agriculture remains a major pillar of Ethiopia's economy and a central component of the country's efforts to achieve food sovereignty and expand exports.