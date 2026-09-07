East Africa: Ethiopia, U.S. Discuss Trade and Horn of Africa Security

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos met U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia on Friday for talks aimed at strengthening economic relations and addressing security tensions across the Horn of Africa, officials from both countries said.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two officials discussed expanding the longstanding relationship between Addis Ababa and Washington, with particular emphasis on trade, investment and broader commercial ties.

"They also exchanged views on regional peace and security issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of African Affairs said Garcia highlighted the connection between lasting peace and economic development during the meeting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Assistant Secretary Garcia urged progress on regional stability and de-escalating conflict in the Horn of Africa," the bureau said.

The U.S. statement did not specify which conflicts were discussed. The Horn of Africa continues to face political and security tensions that have disrupted regional cooperation and economic growth.

The meeting followed a structured bilateral dialogue held by Ethiopia and the United States in Washington on May 11, 2026.

That dialogue focused on three areas: economic prosperity, trade and investment; defence and security cooperation; and the promotion of regional peace and stability.

The latest talks signal continued diplomatic engagement between Addis Ababa and Washington as both governments seek to deepen commercial cooperation while addressing security challenges affecting Ethiopia and the wider region.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)