Nigeria: 15 Katsina Villages Deserted As Bandits Step Up Attacks

At least 15 villages in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State have been deserted following renewed attacks by bandits.

Residents told BBC that the attacks had also intensified in Funtua, Dandume and Bakori local government areas, particularly communities in the southern part of the state.

They said the worsening insecurity had left them living in fear, restricted movement and disrupted farming and other economic activities.

A resident of Funtua told the BBC that bandits now attack parts of the town despite the presence of security personnel.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The way things are happening now shows that there is nowhere the bandits cannot attack in Funtua town. They recently came to Unity Bank, seized cattle and escaped with them," he said.

The resident said security personnel also engaged the bandits in a gun battle on Thursday when they attempted to seize cattle in the MTD area.

"They came to the MTD area to seize cattle, but security personnel engaged them in a gun battle and they were dispersed. One of them was arrested.

"They also entered the Unguwar Shanu neighbourhood, where they exchanged gunfire with security personnel before they were repelled. One of the bandits was killed, while they also killed one person.

"However, the security personnel are trying. Whenever they are called, they respond and provide assistance," he said.

In Bakori, residents of more than 10 towns and villages, including Kakumi, Sabon Layi, Gidan Jaura and Garanguzai, have also raised concerns over continued attacks.

One of the residents said bandits had made movement between communities increasingly dangerous.

"We are still dealing with these people. If you walk just about a kilometre outside the town, you can encounter them. They either shoot someone or seize the motorcycle you are riding.

"Even last Friday, they abducted two of our people, and they are still in their custody. We also have other people who remain in their den," he said.

In Dandume, a resident said the situation had become more alarming, with bandits allegedly carrying out attacks almost daily.

"For the past two weeks, there has not been a single day when these bandits did not come into the local government area to either kill people, abduct them or drive them away from their farms or homes.

"Sometimes they come once, sometimes twice. Taking livestock and people is what they do," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He claimed that more than 100 people had been abducted in the area within two weeks, with many still in captivity.

"In these two weeks alone, they have abducted more than 100 people, and many of them are still in their custody. I know of cases where ransom money was taken to them and motorcycles were delivered, but they still refused to release the victims.

"In some other cases, we have not even been able to establish contact with the bandits to negotiate.

"Even when they abducted my son, I had to pay a ransom before he was released. That very time, they also took away more than 30 cattle," he said.

The BBC reported that repeated attacks had forced residents of several communities to flee to safer areas, leaving some villages deserted.

A resident of Dandume said about 15 villages had been completely abandoned.

"I know of about 15 villages that currently have no one living in them. There are no houses occupied, no people and nothing left. They have become deserted.

"We are not asking the government for infrastructure. We want peace. We want to be able to go to our farms and sleep peacefully in our homes," he said.