Zimbabwe: Road Traffic Accident Exposes 279kg Dagga Haul

6 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A BOTCHED attempt to evade a police checkpoint led to the discovery of a massive dagga consignment after a kombi crashed along the Harare-Masvingo highway in the early hours of Friday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed that officers conducting stop-and-search operations at the 188km peg recovered 279.38kg of dagga on September 4, 2026 at around 0340 hours.

According to the ZRP, the driver of a Nissan NV350 kombi, registration AGS 6929, which was travelling towards Chivhu, swerved off the road and crashed into a parked vehicle while trying to avoid the checkpoint.

The driver and an accomplice immediately abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes.

Police officers then searched the kombi and discovered 17 bags of dagga concealed inside. The drugs had an estimated street value yet to be determined.

Commissioner Nyathi said manhunts are underway to apprehend the two suspects who escaped.

The ZRP has warned that it has intensified operations targeting drug traffickers and urged members of the public to report suspicious movements, especially at night.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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