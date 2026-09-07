Malawi: MP Nyamilandu Shares Stunning Anniversary Photo With Wife As He Marks 11 Years of Marriage

MP Walter Nyamilandu has melted hearts online after sharing a glamorous photo with his wife to celebrate a huge relationship milestone - their 11th wedding anniversary.

The politician, dapper in a navy blue suit with a red patterned tie and matching pocket square, posed alongside his elegant wife, who stunned in a chic white pleated dress topped off with an elaborate wide-brimmed hat, for the snap shared on social media.

'Tachokera kutali'

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Nyamilandu penned a short but heartfelt caption to accompany the photo, reflecting on the couple's journey together over more than a decade of marriage.

"Tachokera kutali. 11 beautiful years. Happy Anniversary My Wife. God has been faithful," he wrote - the Chichewa phrase translating to "we have come from far," a nod to the distance the pair have travelled together since tying the knot.

Fans flood comments with well wishes

The heartwarming post is likely to strike a chord with followers, many of whom regularly see the MP in a political capacity rather than in candid family moments - making the personal tribute to his wife all the more well received.

Nyamilandu currently chairs the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating the fatal Chikangawa plane crash that claimed the life of former vice-president Saulos Chilima, meaning the loved-up snap offers a rare, lighter glimpse into his life away from the demands of high-profile parliamentary work.