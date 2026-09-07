Uganda: Museveni Urges Ugandans to Turn Development Into Household Wealth

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to use the country's development infrastructure and government programmes to create businesses, jobs and sustainable household incomes.

The message was delivered by State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati, who represented Museveni at a fundraising ceremony for St. James Kakiika Church of Uganda.

Museveni said infrastructure such as roads, electricity, schools and health centres should not be viewed as ends in themselves but as opportunities for households to improve their incomes.

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"Let development translate into wealth at household level," Bahati quoted Museveni as saying.

The President encouraged Ugandans to engage in commercial agriculture, manufacturing, industry, services and information and communications technology to build household wealth.

He also urged communities to take advantage of government programmes, including Emyooga and the Parish Development Model, to support income-generating activities.

"The President emphasised that we must lay the foundation for our prosperity today and not wait for tomorrow," Bahati said.

Museveni's message was delivered during the fundraising for the construction of St. James Kakiika Church, which Bahati said was started through the efforts of Esteri Kokundeka, Museveni's mother, together with other Christians.

Museveni congratulated the church leadership and Christians of Kakiika upon reaching the roofing stage and commended the Church Board, clergy and organising committee for their commitment to the project.

"As we build the House of God, let us also build stronger, self-reliant households and a prosperous Uganda," Bahati said, conveying the President's message.