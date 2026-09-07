Malawi: Columnist Slams Malawi's 'Deep Denial' Over DNA Paternity Scandal, Saying Nation Missed Chance for Real Conversation

Edith Gondwe says fury over 'DNA Truth Bomb' headline exposed a society obsessed with statistics rather than confronting uncomfortable truths about paternity fraud

A prominent Malawian columnist has accused the nation of burying its head in the sand over a controversial DNA paternity story, arguing that public fury over how the article was framed distracted from the far more uncomfortable questions it should have raised.

Writing in her Candid Talk newspaper column, Edith Gondwe revisited the storm sparked by a Nation on Sunday report headlined "DNA Truth Bomb," with the sub-headline claiming 80 per cent of tested Malawian men were not the biological fathers of the children they believed to be theirs.

'The context was obvious'

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Gondwe defended the article, insisting its meaning had been clear all along - that it referred specifically to men who had voluntarily sought paternity tests, often because they already harboured suspicions about their children's true parentage.

"As a society, we should be discussing the real, difficult questions," Gondwe wrote, listing a series of issues she felt had been sidelined - including why some women lie to men about paternity, whether DNA testing should be made mandatory at birth, and the psychological toll on both fathers and children when the truth eventually emerges.

'A society in deep denial'

Instead of engaging with those questions, Gondwe said, Malawians became consumed with pedantic arguments over statistics, with many directing anger at her colleague Andrew Vianno, the author of the original article, accusing him of misrepresenting the true picture.

"From where I stand, what I saw was a society in deep denial," she wrote, arguing that mothers deceiving men over paternity was a long-documented reality that the story had simply confirmed rather than invented.

"We missed a crucial opportunity to have a constructive conversation to understand why this happens. Instead, we wasted energy on semantics, posturing about how educated we are, and getting outraged over how the story was framed."

Three types of paternity deception

Gondwe went on to offer her own analysis of why some women conceal a child's true paternity, identifying what she described as three distinct patterns.

The first, she said, involves women under intense social pressure to conceive within a marriage, who in moments of panic seek out other partners and, if successful, pass the resulting child off as their husband's - a circumstance she stressed was in no way an excuse, but rather an explanation of underlying pressure.

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The second group, she said, are women who are simply unfaithful and deliberately deceptive, targeting the most financially stable man available to secure a better future for the child, with no regard for the child's right to know their biological origins.

The third, Gondwe wrote, are women who become pregnant after multiple encounters and genuinely do not know who the father is, resorting to guesswork rather than deception.

'Lying to a man about fatherhood is diabolical'

Despite outlining the pressures that can lead to such situations, Gondwe was unequivocal in condemning the practice itself.

"At the end of the day, there is zero justification for deception. Lying to a man about fatherhood is diabolical. As a society - and specifically as women - we can do better," she wrote.

She closed her column with a hope that Malawians might eventually be ready to discuss the issue without anger, describing it as a conversation the country still needs to have.