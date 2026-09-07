Nigeria: El-Rufai's Governance Challenges Affected All Kaduna - Tinubu Loyalist

6 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Christopher Ameh

BAUCHI -- A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bauchi State and loyalist of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Khamis Musa Darazo, has said the governance challenges associated with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, were felt across the state and not limited to Southern Kaduna.

Darazo stated this on Saturday in Bauchi while reacting to what he described as attempts by some commentators to give a sectional or religious interpretation to recent remarks by the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, during an interview on Channels Television.

He said the minister's reference to "our people" should be understood within the broader context of Kaduna State and not as referring exclusively to Southern Kaduna.

According to Darazo, "The reality is that the grievances surrounding El-Rufai's style of governance were felt across Kaduna State and not exclusively by the people of Southern Kaduna."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The APC chieftain maintained that Musa's comments were not a criticism of El-Rufai on religious grounds, describing such an interpretation as misplaced.

"The Minister did not call out Nasiru El-Rufai because he is a Muslim. That interpretation is completely misplaced.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani are both Muslims, yet both have continued to demonstrate efforts toward reducing division and promoting unity," he said.

Darazo urged Nigerians to avoid turning the issue into a religious or regional confrontation, saying he would not support attempts to exploit the matter to deepen existing divisions.

"As a loyalist of President Tinubu and someone who believes strongly in national unity, I will not support attempts to turn this matter into a religious or regional confrontation," he said.

He further explained that the expression "our people" should be understood as referring to Kaduna State residents as a whole.

"Our people can never mean only Southern Kaduna. It means the people of Kaduna State as a whole.

"Different communities experienced different challenges, and it is unfair to erase the experiences of others by presenting the matter as though it concerned only one section of the state," Darazo said.

He urged Nigerians to consider the minister's comments within their proper context and focus on the substance of the concerns raised rather than what he described as attempts to twist the statement into a religious or sectional narrative.

Darazo said the priority should be responsible leadership capable of promoting peace, justice, unity and security across the country.

"Kaduna belongs to all its people, and no community should be made to feel that its experience does not matter," he added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.