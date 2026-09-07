Nigeria: 2027 - Akpabio Takes Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' Campaign to North

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has begun making a fresh case for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, urging Northern youths to support the administration's economic reforms and policy continuity.

Akpabio made the appeal on Saturday while receiving a high-level delegation of the Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly in Abuja.

He said the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms, were painful but necessary measures to reposition the economy.

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According to him, the policies have now crossed a critical threshold and are beginning to produce tangible benefits for Nigerians.

"I stand before you not merely as a politician, but as a public servant committed to the prosperity of our nation, and particularly this vital region," Akpabio told the youth leaders.

"The reforms initiated by President Tinubu are not abstract theories; they are concrete, courageous actions designed to dismantle long-standing structural bottlenecks and unlock Nigeria's vast potential."

The Senate President said the removal of the fuel subsidy and efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market were necessary steps towards achieving fiscal sustainability.

He acknowledged that the measures initially imposed difficulties on Nigerians but argued that they were required to redirect government resources to critical sectors.

"While these measures initially posed challenges, they were the surgical procedures needed to redirect resources into healthcare, education, and infrastructure," he said.

Akpabio also claimed that the reforms were producing early positive indicators, including improved revenue collection, increased investor confidence and renewed interest from international partners.

He urged Northern youths to become active participants in governance rather than waiting for the future before taking responsibility.

"You are architects of today, not just leaders of tomorrow," he told the delegation.

He said the 10th National Assembly was prioritising reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

"Your innovation and engagement are the lifeblood of these reforms," Akpabio said.

"We urge you to be critical consumers of information and to engage in constructive dialogue."

The Senate President's comments come as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum across the country.

His appeal also places policy continuity at the centre of the argument for another Tinubu term.

Akpabio argued that abandoning the current reform programme before its consolidation could undermine the gains being recorded.

On his part,The group's spokesperson of the Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, commended Akpabio for what he described as efforts to strengthen political understanding between the North and South.

"We commend the Senate President for his accessibility and his unwavering dedication to the Nigerian project," Dan-Musa said.

"His proactive engagement has rebuilt vital bridges of trust. He has proven that true national leadership transcends ethnic and geographical boundaries."

The coalition also pledged to mobilise at the grassroots to educate Nigerians on what it described as the long-term benefits of the Federal Government's economic policies.

Dan-Musa said national unity must remain above regional demands and sectional interests.

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"National unity is the ultimate anchor of our collective survival.

"No regional sentiment can take precedence over the sovereignty and peace of the Federal Republic of Nigeria",he said .

Meanwhile,the assembly identified three key areas for its political engagement ahead of 2027.

They include continuous consultation with Northern youth structures, grassroots enlightenment on federal fiscal policies and an uncompromising commitment to national cohesion.

The coalition said federal leadership must maintain mutual respect and transparent consultation with Northern youth organisations.

It also pledged to embark on awareness campaigns aimed at explaining the government's economic policies to rural communities.

The group said such engagement was necessary to address misinformation and help Nigerians understand the implications of the reforms.