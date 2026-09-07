Somalia Disaster Agency Warns Beledweyne Residents Over El Nino Risks

6 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia — Senior officials from Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) have stepped up public awareness efforts in and around Beledweyne, warning residents to prepare for possible flooding and other risks linked to the forecast El Nino conditions.

The officials, who are on a working visit to Hiiraan region, toured the areas of Leebow and Shiniile on the outskirts of Beledweyne, where they met local authorities and residents to discuss the latest weather outlook and measures needed to reduce the impact of potential flooding.

SoDMA officials briefed communities on forecasts for El Nino and urged residents to take early precautions in case heavy rains lead to flooding or other emergencies.

Local administrators welcomed the agency's outreach efforts, saying the visits were important for raising public awareness and improving preparedness. They also provided the delegation with updates on local conditions and the needs of communities in the affected areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

SoDMA officials Hassan Issa and Abdifatah urged residents to prepare for the risks posed by heavy rainfall and flooding.

They called on communities to clear and maintain drainage channels and keep emergency access roads open to help reduce the risk of flooding and allow rescue teams to reach affected areas more quickly if an emergency occurs.

The awareness campaign is part of broader government efforts to mitigate the potential impact of El Nino and strengthen preparedness in areas vulnerable to flooding.

The SoDMA leadership and a delegation accompanying its officials are currently in Beledweyne, where they are coordinating preparedness measures and engaging local communities ahead of the anticipated weather conditions.

Beledweyne, which lies along the Shabelle River, has repeatedly been affected by severe flooding, causing displacement and damage to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

The latest campaign comes as authorities seek to improve early preparedness and response mechanisms, with SoDMA urging communities to take preventive measures before heavy rains arrive rather than wait until flooding occurs.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.