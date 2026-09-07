Somalia Disaster Agency Warns Beledweyne Residents Over El Nino Risks

Beledweyne, Somalia — Senior officials from Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) have stepped up public awareness efforts in and around Beledweyne, warning residents to prepare for possible flooding and other risks linked to the forecast El Nino conditions.

The officials, who are on a working visit to Hiiraan region, toured the areas of Leebow and Shiniile on the outskirts of Beledweyne, where they met local authorities and residents to discuss the latest weather outlook and measures needed to reduce the impact of potential flooding.

SoDMA officials briefed communities on forecasts for El Nino and urged residents to take early precautions in case heavy rains lead to flooding or other emergencies.

Local administrators welcomed the agency's outreach efforts, saying the visits were important for raising public awareness and improving preparedness. They also provided the delegation with updates on local conditions and the needs of communities in the affected areas.

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SoDMA officials Hassan Issa and Abdifatah urged residents to prepare for the risks posed by heavy rainfall and flooding.

They called on communities to clear and maintain drainage channels and keep emergency access roads open to help reduce the risk of flooding and allow rescue teams to reach affected areas more quickly if an emergency occurs.

The awareness campaign is part of broader government efforts to mitigate the potential impact of El Nino and strengthen preparedness in areas vulnerable to flooding.

The SoDMA leadership and a delegation accompanying its officials are currently in Beledweyne, where they are coordinating preparedness measures and engaging local communities ahead of the anticipated weather conditions.

Beledweyne, which lies along the Shabelle River, has repeatedly been affected by severe flooding, causing displacement and damage to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

The latest campaign comes as authorities seek to improve early preparedness and response mechanisms, with SoDMA urging communities to take preventive measures before heavy rains arrive rather than wait until flooding occurs.