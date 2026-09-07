Nigeria: Illegal Mining - Taraba Govt Sets Up New Task Force

The task force is also responsible for protecting Taraba's forests, environment and other natural resources, as well as enforcing compliance with relevant environmental laws and regulations.

The Taraba State Government has dissolved all existing committees and task forces set up to combat illegal mining across the state.

The Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Gebon Kataps, announced the decision in a statement issued on Saturday.

Mr Kataps said a new team has been constituted to intensify enforcement against unauthorised mining activities in the state.

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He said the new task force is also responsible for protecting Taraba's forests, environment and other natural resources, as well as enforcing compliance with relevant environmental laws and regulations.

Mr Kataps said A.M. Ghali, an army major, would serve as commander of the task force, while K.R. Odenusi, an army captain, would be the second-in-command.

Other members are Ishaku Daniel, Iziogo Philip, Olakunle D., Kabiru Musa, Zibai Ayuba and Suleiman Daniel.

The task force, according to the statement, will receive operational support from relevant security agencies and work with the mobile court established under the state's existing executive orders.

It is also expected to submit periodic reports on its activities through the SGS office.

The latest restructuring comes as the state government intensifies its efforts to curb illegal mining, a problem that has persisted in several parts of Taraba despite previous enforcement measures.

Illegal mining has become a major concern for the state due to its environmental impacts and the government's ability to regulate and benefit from its mineral resources.

In July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that illegal mining was depriving Taraba of billions of naira annually despite executive orders and other measures introduced by the state government to address the problem.

The report also highlighted the persistence of illegal mining in parts of the state and the difficulties authorities face in sustaining enforcement operations across remote mining locations.

Gantu, in the Bali Local Government Area, has emerged as one of the areas where authorities have stepped up enforcement.

In July, the state Anti-Illegal Mining Task Force raided a gold-mining site at Mayo Kam in Gantu following intelligence gathering. Two suspected illegal miners were arrested, while mining equipment was recovered from the site.

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The enforcement effort continued in August when the state government said it arrested 50 suspected illegal miners and dispersed more than 500 others in Gantu.

The government also said mining equipment was confiscated during the operation, while 24 suspected miners were returned to Zamfara State.

The repeated operations, however, highlight the difficulty of containing illegal mining in a state with extensive mineral deposits and numerous mining locations.

Apart from the loss of potential government revenue, unregulated mining can destroy vegetation and farmland and degrade water sources.

Mining activities in parts of Taraba have also raised concerns over deforestation and other forms of environmental degradation.

The state government has previously responded with executive orders and enforcement mechanisms to regulate mining activities and protect the environment.

The latest constitution of the task force is therefore another attempt by the Governor Agbu Kefas administration to strengthen coordination among security agencies and environmental enforcement authorities while improving monitoring of mining activities across the state.

Mr Kataps said the task force would commence operations immediately.

The government also urged relevant stakeholders to cooperate with the team and provide information to help identify illegal mining operations and other activities threatening Taraba's forests and natural resources.