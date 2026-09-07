Sudan: Health Ministry Discusses 2026-2030 Expanded Immunization Programme Funding Proposal

The Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Babiker Sayed Ahmed, chaired a meeting of the National Steering Committee on Sunday to prepare a funding proposal for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) strategy for the 2026-2030 period.

The meeting was attended by the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Sudan, Dr. Abdel-Nasser Mahmoud, along with representatives of relevant institutions.

The meeting discussed practical steps for preparing the proposal to strengthen Sudan's immunization efforts and expand vaccination coverage, with a focus on sustainable financing and achieving Gavi's strategic objectives.

Participants also stressed the importance of coordination between the Federal Ministry of Health and international partners to ensure the continuity and development of immunization programmes in ways that serve the health of Sudanese citizens.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization, Ismail Al-Adani, said the meeting focused on arrangements being made by the technical committee for the grant from Gavi, the main supporter of immunization programmes.

He stressed the importance of preparing an application that meets the grant requirements, noting that the meeting brought together all relevant stakeholders and that the proposal was presented and discussed.