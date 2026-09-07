Egypt: Tunisia and Egypt Eye Stepping Up Trade and Exploring Joint Investment Opportunities

Tunis — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti began his activities in Cairo on Sunday, with a meeting with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.

The two Ministers commended the distinguished level of the strong and long-standing relations binding Tunisia and Egypt, which have been further fostered by the convening of the Tunisian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee under chairmanship of the two Prime Ministers, yielding significant outcomes across various areas, notably the economic, trade, cultural and consular fields, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

They agreed to urge the relevant institutions of both countries to translate these outcomes into concrete action, particularly by stepping up trade exchanges, facilitating the flow of national products in both directions, as well as exploring opportunities for joint investment in both countries.

They also pointed out the need to develop technical cooperation between the specialized Tunisian and Egyptian agencies, particularly towards Islamic countries, notably in Africa.

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Nafti and Abdelatty discussed a number of Arab and regional issues on the agenda of the 166th Session of the Council of the League of Arab States, as well as the need to coordinate efforts with a view to reaching consensual solutions on these matters.

At the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Minister Nafti attended the seventh Dialogue Meeting between the Technical Cooperation Agencies of the Member States of the Islamic Development Bank.

On this occasion, he delivered a speech in which he recalled Tunisia's experience, dating back to the 1970s, in establishing mechanisms for technical cooperation with Islamic countries.

He stressed the interconnectedness of the security and development dimensions as a prerequisite for building genuine partnerships that contribute to advancing South-South cooperation while strengthening expertise and human capacities across the Islamic world.

He highlighted in this regard, the role played by the Islamic Development Bank since its establishment in the mid-1970s.

The Minister, together with his Egyptian counterpart, also presided over the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation and its Egyptian counterpart.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for triangular cooperation among countries of the Global South, opening up new prospects for the joint mobilisation of Tunisian and Egyptian expertise and talents in support of Arab and African countries.