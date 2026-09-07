Nigeria: 2027 - I Know Tinubu's Mistakes, I Won't Blame Him When I Become President - Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said he is fully aware of the shortcomings of President Bola Tinubu's administration but would not blame the incumbent if he succeeds him as president in 2027.

Adebayo said he understood the challenges confronting the country and the policies of the Tinubu administration that he considered wrong, insisting that whoever takes over government must accept both its achievements and liabilities.

He made the remarks during an interview on TVC's Politics On Sunday.

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"When I become president by God's grace, I'm not going to blame President Tinubu. Once I take the oath of office, I am now inheriting everything that the president before me has done," Adebayo said.

According to him, assuming responsibility for the country's existing infrastructure and institutions also means accepting the problems inherited from the previous administration.

"Because if I'm going to go and enter a state house that wasn't built by me, drive on a road that wasn't built by me, and go and do convocation in universities that were not established by me, it means that the incumbent before me left some assets and if he left some liabilities also, I have to know," he said.

Adebayo said even though he understands the condition of the Nigerian economy and the challenges facing the country, he's ready to contest for president.

"Right now, I know the perilous state of the economy. I know the troubled state of affairs in Nigeria," he said.

He also claimed to understand most of the areas where he believes the Tinubu administration had gone wrong.

"I know 99% of what President Tinubu is doing wrong. I know them, and I'm still hellbent on running for the office," Adebayo said.

The SDP candidate said his approach to governance would be based on continuity rather than spending time assigning blame to his predecessor.

"So I don't get in there and start blaming him after that. I know everything that is wrong with the government, and there's a system of handover. So there's a continuity in government," he said.