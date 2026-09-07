Africa: UN Votes to Adopt New World Map That Shows Africa's True Size

Addis Ababa — The United Nations General Assembly has endorsed a resolution supporting the transition from the centuries-old Mercator projection to more accurate equal-area world maps, including the 2018 Equal Earth projection.

The resolution was backed by 164 countries, with the United States voting against and six countries abstaining.

Togo introduced the resolution to the assembly about a year after the African Union endorsed it.

The resolution is part of the #CorrectTheMap campaign backed by all African Union member states.

The resolution seeks to replace the traditional Mercator map, which distorts the region, with the Equal Earth projection, which is believed to show countries' true sizes.

Led by Togo on behalf of the African Union, the initiative seeks to address long-standing distortions in how Africa and other equatorial regions are visually represented on world maps. The Mercator projection significantly enlarges high-latitude regions while making Africa appear far smaller than its actual size.

Supporters say the move could influence education, technology and public understanding, while helping challenge inherited perceptions of Africa's geographic, economic and geopolitical significance.

Togo's Foreign Minister Robert Dussey described the issue as a scientific matter, saying it is time to "change the narrative" surrounding Africa's representation.

Although the UN resolution is not legally binding, its adoption marks a significant symbolic step in Africa's broader effort to reshape global narratives and representation.