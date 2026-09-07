South Africa: Foot-and-Mouth Disease Spreads in Nelson Mandela Bay, Raising Fears for Local Dairy Industry

Agri Eastern Cape has sought a legal opinion on whether or not municipalities can be held liable for any losses farmers or livestock owners suffer if it is found foot-and-mouth disease was spread through stray animals or animals grazing on municipal land.

Amid ongoing awareness campaigns and vaccination drives, Nelson Mandela Bay is not out of the woods yet as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has spread to a new location in the city and remains a major concern for veterinary authorities.

State veterinary services has reiterated the importance of addressing unchecked animal movement across the city as the disease has now spread to the Walmer Township area, and more cases have been confirmed in the regions where the initial outbreak was detected.

Similarly, Agri Eastern Cape has said it is crucial for FMD to be contained in Nelson Mandela Bay so that it does not spread further west, as a second outbreak in Kouga and Tsitsikamma, one of the country's major milk production regions, could be devastating to the local dairy industry.

However, while other roleplayers are looking to municipal authorities to take a more active role in fighting the disease, even seeking legal opinions to warn them against possible litigation, there appears to be a lack of urgency from the municipality.

Read more Foot-and-mouth disease confirmed in Nelson Mandela Bay, but public health MMC disagrees July 21, 2026 The issue of FMD in the metro was first raised by...