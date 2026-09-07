South Africa: Bosa's Joburg Mayoral Candidate Details Plan to Revive Crumbling City

Build One South Africa has fielded deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster as its candidate for Johannesburg mayor, promising an alternative to corrupt coalitions and broken infrastructure.

The upcoming local government elections have seen a surge of small parties after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed on Wednesday, 2 September, that 546 parties are contesting these elections, up from the 323 parties that contested in 2021.

Small parties face ongoing criticism for destabilising coalitions, most notably in Johannesburg, which has cycled through 11 mayors in 10 years. That volatility looks set to persist, with a record 80 parties contesting proportional representation seats in the city.

The 2021 municipal polls recorded 66 hung councils. In 2023, Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad was elected Johannesburg mayor despite the party winning just 0.95% of the vote. As a result, larger parties such as the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance are contesting for outright majorities, urging voters not to vote for smaller parties to avoid "coalitions of chaos".

But Build One South Africa's (Bosa's) Johannesburg mayoral candidate, its deputy leader, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, argues that new parties like Bosa are emerging as a viable alternative to the big, established parties, which have lost the trust of voters.

Emergence of new parties

Originally from Durban, Hlazo-Webster has called Joburg home for the past 14 years. She launched...