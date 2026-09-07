Zimbabwe: Forestry Commission Impounds 20 Trucks, Seizes 4 000 Bags of Charcoal in Harare Sweep to Nip Deforestation

THE Forestry Commission has impounded 20 trucks and seized 4 000 bags of charcoal and 300 cubic metres of firewood in Harare Metropolitan Province during a major August 2026 operation targeting illegal forest trade.

The "No To Indigenous Firewood" campaign focused on Mbare, Chikwanha in Chitungwiza and Lusaka in Highfield, as well as vehicles supplying urban markets and poultry farmers.

Forestry Commission Operations Manager Lewis Radzire to the media that the crackdown was aimed at halting deforestation and bringing structure to the charcoal and firewood sector.

"We are serious about protecting our forests," Radzire stated.

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He explained that of the 20 vehicles impounded, eight were light trucks and 12 were heavy trucks used to haul illegal forest products.

From both the vehicles and targeted raids, officers recovered 4 000 bags of charcoal and 300 cubic metres of firewood that were headed for informal markets.

The Commission also intensified penalties. A total of 111 spot fines were issued last month, raising over US$22 000 with an average fine of US$200.

"Money is not the issue here. The issue is saving our trees," Radzire said, adding that prosecutions under the Forest Act [Chapter 19:05] are already before the courts.

"Breaking the law will cost you."

To broaden the push, the Commission is now working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) and traditional leaders. The joint teams are running roadblocks, patrols and rapid responses to public reports.

Radzire noted that awareness campaigns are also being conducted in farming communities to explain how tree loss affects water, rainfall and livelihoods.

He pointed to progress in formalisation, with more traders now registering.

"That shows people are now choosing to comply," he said.

The public was urged to ensure all movement of forest produce has proper documentation.

"This blitz will not stop here. We are taking it to other provinces ahead of the rainy season because we are serious about protecting our forests for future generations," Radzire warned.