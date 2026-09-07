Somalia: Journalist Dies From Gunshot Injuries, NUSOJ Demands Justice and Accountability

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) is deeply saddened by the death of Bashir Mohamed Abdullahi, a reporter with Arlaadi Media Network, who died in the early hours of Monday, 7 September, from the serious injuries he sustained after being shot in Baidoa on 3 September 2026.

According to information provided to NUSOJ by the local journalists, Bashir, 23, was at his home in the Al-Ahmaar neighbourhood, north of Baidoa, when fighting broke out between government forces and militias loyal to Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), the former South West State leader. Bashir contacted his director after noticing unidentified armed personnel moving around his neighbourhood and was advised to remain indoors until the situation became safer.

Bashir later left his home to carry out his journalistic duties. He was reportedly stopped by unidentified armed men wearing uniforms and covering their faces. After questioning him, the men shot him twice in the back and left him seriously wounded. He was rushed to Bay General Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery.

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Since Bashir was wounded, NUSOJ had been closely following his condition and remained in contact with his colleagues as efforts were being made to secure further medical treatment for him. Arrangements had been made for Bashir to be transported from Baidoa to Mogadishu on Monday morning, 7 September, so that he could receive more specialised medical treatment. Sadly, before he could be transferred to Mogadishu, his condition deteriorated and he died from his injuries in the early hours of Monday.

"Bashir's death cannot be allowed to pass like so many attacks on journalists before it. We have had enough messages of condolence without justice. What we need now are answers. Bashir was a young journalist with a promising future ahead of him, and that future has been taken away. Who killed him, why was he killed and who will be held responsible? When attacks on journalists go unpunished, it only makes the next attack easier. This chronic impunity has to end. Bashir's family deserves justice, and so does every Somali journalist who goes out to do their job with the simple expectation that they will return home safely," said Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary General of NUSOJ.

The killing of Bashir, a young aspiring journalist, is a painful reminder of the dangers facing journalists in Baidoa and other parts of Somalia when armed confrontations break out. Journalists are civilians doing their professional work who can easily be identified. All armed forces and groups have an obligation to respect their safety and must never target, threaten, detain or attack journalists because they are reporting on events of public interest.

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NUSOJ extends its solidarity and support to Bashir's family, his colleagues and the entire Somali media community. Bashir is sadly the first journalist to be killed in Somalia this year.