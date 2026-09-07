Angola: ExxonMobil Ensures Oil Expansion in Angola

Luanda — The ExxonMobil's General-Director in Angola, Brian Unietis, reaffirmed on Monday (31) in Luanda the multinational's commitment to oil research and exploration, with the aim of turning the country's potential into real gain.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the ceremony marking 32 years of oil exploration in oil block 15, he recalled that ExxonMobil recently extended its operating licence in this block until 2037, representing an investment of over three billion dollars.

He expressed hope regarding the results that may yet emerge from block 25.

The director noted that throughout the 32 years of exploration in block 15, ExxonMobil and its partners have produced around 2.7 billion barrels of oil.

ExxonMobil is one of the largest multinational energy and oil companies in the world, headquartered in Texas, United States of America.

The company has been operating in Angola since 1992, with stakes in deepwater, namely in blocks 15, 17, and 32.

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