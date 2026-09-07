South Africa: Efforts to Rebuild KNP Bear Fruit Ahead of National Parks Week

The handover of rebuilt culverts just hours before the start of the annual South African National Parks Week highlights the South African National Parks' (SANParks') commitment to preserving the country's tourism heritage while strengthening public infrastructure.

This is according to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister David Maynier, who spoke at a ceremony on Sunday to officially open the culverts on the H4-1 Road in the Kruger National Park's (KNP) Skukuza rest camp.

The redesigned culverts have been reinforced with concrete.

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Maynier said the opening of the culverts marks an important milestone in the ongoing recovery of the KNP, following January's devastating floods, which affected critical infrastructure across the park.

"The handover of these reconstructed culverts is about more than concrete. It is about more than roads and engineering structures, it's about improving safety and strengthening resilience. [It is about] ensuring that one of our country's most important tourism assets and conservation destinations remain able to serve future generations," he said.

The Minister noted that the country's public infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events.

"Recovery cannot simply mean recovering what was lost," he said, referring to the infrastructure washed away during the heavy rains between 10 and 20 January. The flooding affected tourism infrastructure and road networks.

"Recovery requires better planning, more resilient design and strategic investment into infrastructure that will last for years to come and withstand future extreme weather events. The road infrastructure being handed over today demonstrates that the recovery creates opportunities to improve resilience."

He added that the route between Skukuza and Lower Sabie, where the culverts are located, is one of the busiest tourism corridors in the KNP.

"Its restoration is not only important for tourism, but also for conservation operations, staff mobility and emergency response. The successful completion of this work demonstrates what can be achieved when technical expertise, sound planning and institutional commitment are brought together."

A short while after the Minister cut the ribbon to officially open the culverts, tourists who braved the cold and wet weather could be seen enjoying game drives in their personal vehicles, while some game-viewing vehicles drove over the newly opened structures.

According to SANParks, road-related damage was estimated at R640.19 million.

National Parks Week

The handover came ahead of the start of the annual SANParks National Parks Week on Monday, 7 September. September also marks the commemoration of Tourism Month.

"Today's handover also contributes to economic activity, tourism growth, and employment. As we celebrate this milestone, we are also looking beyond the KNP, as tomorrow [Monday] marks the start of the 21st annual South African National Parks Week, which is an initiative that has become one of the most important opportunities for South Africans to explore and reconnect with their national parks."

Through the initiative, thousands of South Africans who may not ordinarily have the opportunity to visit a national park are able to do so and appreciate the natural and cultural heritage the country has to offer.

Last month, SANParks announced that 7 to 13 September 2026 would be the dates during which day visitors can gain free access to participating national parks.

However, for Kruger National Park, West Coast National Park and Augrabies Falls National Park, free access will be from Monday, 7 September to Friday, 11 September 2026 only and excludes the weekend.

Maynier said this heritage "belongs to all of us".

"National Parks Week provides an opportunity for families, young people, communities, and first-time visitors to experience the beauty and diversity of our protected areas. It's also an opportunity to deepen public appreciation and to strengthen the relationship between people and nature," he explained.

The Minister urged South Africans to take advantage of the week by visiting participating parks. Namaqua National Park, the Boulders Penguin Colony Section of Table Mountain National Park and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are not included in the free access week.

"As government, we remain absolutely committed to supporting SANParks in its efforts to recover from the recent impact of the floods," he said.

The damage caused by the heavy rains stands at R950 million.

"The recovery is taking place at pace and is being implemented in phases," said the Minister, adding that phase two will be completed before peak season towards the end of November 2026.

SANParks Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hapiloe Sello emphasised the Minister's comments that the work is being conducted in phases, while also commending staff for ensuring that the work is carried out in a short space of time.

"If I recall from meetings I have attended, it will take us perhaps five years, working at the same speed that we have, to get our infrastructure back to working conditions," she said.

Opportunities for claimant communities

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Meanwhile, the Beneficiation Scheme Framework Agreement was signed on 29 May 2026 with all claimant communities living around the Kruger National Park.

Through the Beneficiation Scheme, SANParks is enabling structured access to commercial and non-commercial opportunities for qualifying previously land-dispossessed communities through investment, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

These include shareholding and concessions, enterprise and supply development, a percentage of net revenue, a bursary fund, skills transfer, and long-term livelihood creation linked to the park economy.

The non-commercial opportunities include naming rights and access rights.

Kruger Managing Executive Oscar Mthimkhulu said SANParks was already establishing a structure to assist with managing the process of a joint management board.

"Since that day, when we advertise a position inside this park, we make a provision which says that preference will also be given to the dispossessed landowner communities. From a job perspective, what we are now tracking is that those opportunities have been made available... as part of the SMME [Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprise] programme and other programmes that support development in the park, those communities are being considered," he said.