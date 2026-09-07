Nigeria: Police Arrest 29 Suspects Over Murder, Other Allegations in Niger

According to the police, four suspects were arrested over the alleged killing of Bawa Barde, 53, a village head

The police have arrested 29 suspects in connection with alleged criminal activities, including the killing of a village head, in Niger State.

The state command disclosed this in a crime bulletin issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun.

Killing of village head

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the police, four suspects were arrested over the alleged killing of Bawa Barde, 53, the village head of Zhilu in Fuka District, Munya Local Government Area.

The police said they received a distress call on 23 August at about 7 a.m., reporting that the traditional leader had been attacked.

Officers attached to the Gwada divisional police headquarters reportedly found Mr Barde in a pool of blood with severe machete injuries at the backyard of his residence.

He was taken to a nearby medical facility, where he was confirmed dead.

The police said investigations led to the arrest of Zegi Dogari, 48; Danjuma Galadima, 50; Bashir Umar, 32; and John Doma, 35, between 25 and 28 August.

The suspects allegedly conspired to attack the village head over disagreements arising from a previous incident involving Mr Umar and another person.

The police further alleged that Mr Barde had warned Mr Umar, who is his cousin, against creating a grazing route through his farmland.

The command also said its investigation uncovered other issues, including an allegation that Mr Dogari, a herbalist, had an affair with the deceased's wife.

According to the police, Mr Dogari admitted the allegation and was reportedly ordered to pay a N700,000 fine.

The command said the suspects, who are said to have various family relationships with the deceased, had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna for further investigation.

They are expected to be arraigned in court for alleged culpable homicide.

Cow theft

The police also said three men were arrested for allegedly stealing a cow in Katcha Local Government Area.

The suspects were arrested on 25 August after a police surveillance team attached to the Kpakungu division intercepted a Toyota Corolla conveying a cow along the Bida-Minna Road near Gidan-Kwano.

The police said the driver ignored attempts to stop the vehicle and sped away, prompting officers to pursue it.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted around Talba Estate Road, where three suspects -- Tukur Ado, 25; Musa Ibrahim, 42; and Isah Madaki, 50 -- were arrested.

A cow was recovered from the vehicle bearing registration number AE 889 KGK.

The suspects allegedly confessed during interrogation that the animal was stolen around Kateregi in Katcha LGA.

The police said the investigation was ongoing.

Thuggery

The command further reported the arrest of nine suspects in separate operations over alleged thuggery, disturbance of public peace, causing injury and possession of dangerous weapons.

Six suspects were arrested during a raid in the Angwan-Kanawa area of Kpakungu on 24 August.

The police said suspected cannabis, a cutlass, two scissors, a black bag and other items were recovered from the suspects.

Three additional suspects were arrested at Marikichi on 25 August following a fight.

According to the police, one of the suspects, Mustapha Abdulkadir, allegedly used a cutlass to inflict serious injuries on one Ibrahim Mohammed's right hand.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the police said the suspects had been charged in court.

The command also reported the recovery of a locally made pistol at a mining site in Dogon-Ruwa village, Bosso Local Government Area.

The weapon was recovered after the police received information that a pistol had been sighted at the site. Investigators are working to establish how it got there.

Stolen motorcycle

The police said it also recovered a stolen Bajaj motorcycle and arrested a 28-year-old suspect, Jeremiah Dogara.

Mr Dogara was reportedly arrested on 1 September at Diko Junction after he was allegedly sighted attempting to sell the motorcycle.

The police said he later confessed to stealing the motorcycle from Kateri village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State in August.

The suspect was charged in court, while efforts were ongoing to locate the motorcycle's rightful owner.

12 arrested in Chanchaga

The command said 12 suspected miscreants were arrested during a midnight raid on identified blackspots in the Angwan-Dakoko, Angwan-Kwakwa, and Angwan-Gwari areas of the Chanchaga Local Government Area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among those arrested were Victor Solomon, 25, also known as Tumbeleke, who was allegedly found with a dagger, and Osama Baushe, 17, who was allegedly found with a sword.

The suspects remain in custody for investigation and possible prosecution, according to the police.

In a separate operation on 5 September, officers attached to the Maitumbi division arrested Yusuf Musa, 20, over an alleged armed robbery and housebreaking incident.

The police alleged that Mr Musa confessed to breaking into a house behind the Dana area of Maitumbi with an accomplice, identified as Danjuma, on 4 September.

Items allegedly stolen from the house include a smart television, an orthopaedic bed, clothing, caps, bedsheets, extension sockets, a 3KVA generator, shoes, a pressing iron, iron rods, solar street lights and security cameras.

The police said efforts were ongoing to arrest the alleged accomplice and recover the stolen property.

The command urged residents to continue providing useful information to security agencies to help prevent crime and apprehend criminal suspects.