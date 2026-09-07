South Africa: ANC's 'Purge Without a Plan' May Create the Opposition It Fears

opinion

The ANC's last-minute decision to remove more than 350 candidate councillors before the 4 November local government elections exposes organisational weakness and risks creating covert internal resistance and voter apathy.

With just weeks to South Africa's 4 November local government elections, the African National Congress (ANC) has made one of the most consequential interventions of its campaign: removing more than 350 councillor candidates from its lists following vetting concerns including criminal records and qualification requirements.

The principle of vetting candidates is difficult to fault. Political parties should demand integrity, competence and credibility from those they put before voters.

But campaigns are not judged only by whether a decision is right. They are judged by whether it is made at the right time, executed in the right way and accompanied by a strategy for managing its political consequences.

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On that test, the ANC has a problem.

This was not simply a candidate clean-up exercise. It was an intervention into hundreds of local political ecosystems immediately before an election.

Every candidate removed from a list represents more than a name. Behind that candidate may sit a branch structure, activists, volunteers, community relationships, local funders, family networks and voters who have spent months believing that this individual would represent them. Removing the candidate does not remove that political infrastructure.

The critical campaign question therefore becomes: Where does that support now go? That is...