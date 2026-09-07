Kenya: Father Held After Daughter Dies Following Alleged Assault in Kibra

7 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Police in Kibra have arrested a 47-year-old man following the death of his nine-year-old daughter, who allegedly suffered severe physical assault and sexual abuse.

The man, identified by police as Norman Swahili, was arrested on Sunday, September 6, 2026, after officers at Kibra Police Station received a distress call reporting that the child had been seriously assaulted.

Police officers, accompanied by members of the community policing team, rushed to the reported scene but were informed that the suspect had already taken the critically injured girl to Mbagathi Hospital for medical attention.

The officers proceeded to the hospital, where they were informed that the child had died on arrival.

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A preliminary examination of the girl's body established that she had sustained multiple bruises and swellings. Police also reported that she had lost an upper incisor tooth.

Further examination indicated that the child had also been sexually assaulted, prompting detectives to open investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The girl's body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Swahili remained in police custody as detectives processed the case ahead of his arraignment in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) urged members of the public to protect children from violence, sexual abuse and other forms of mistreatment.

The agency said it would pursue the investigation and take appropriate legal action against anyone found culpable.

The case has also raised renewed concerns over the vulnerability of children to abuse within their communities and homes, where perpetrators can sometimes be people known or trusted by the victims.

Under Kenyan law, sexual offences against children attract severe penalties, while cases involving violence against minors can also result in separate criminal charges depending on the circumstances established by investigators.

Police are expected to rely on the postmortem findings, witness accounts and other forensic evidence as investigations continue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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