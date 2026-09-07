Uganda: Nine Days of Mourning - What Is Happening in Tooro Kingdom

Tooro Kingdom is observing nine days of traditional mourning, known as okugaragara, following the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. The period runs until his burial on September 12. Among the key activities and traditions being observed are:

Royal drum turned upside down: The royal drum has been turned upside down following the announcement of the King's death, symbolising that Tooro currently has no reigning monarch.

Royal regalia removed: The King's royal regalia has been removed as part of the rites marking the end of his reign.

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Kingdom flag at half-mast: The Tooro flag is being flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period as a sign of grief.

Lion sculptures covered: Lion sculptures across the kingdom have been covered. The lion represents the power and authority of the reigning King, traditionally described as the "roaring lion".

Daily prayers at Karuzika: Ecumenical prayers and religious services are being held every day at Karuzika Palace until the King's burial.

Vigil at the palace: Mourners gather at Karuzika Palace to pay their respects. A traditional mourning fire has been lit at the entrance of the royal parlour, known as Omusanga.

Fasting: Those who are able may fast as an expression of grief and respect for the late King.

Avoiding strenuous activities: Traditionally, subjects are expected to refrain from activities such as digging during the mourning period as a way of expressing sorrow over the death of the monarch.

No kingdom anthem: The Tooro Kingdom anthem will not be sung during the mourning period. It will resume at the enthronement of the new King.

Traditional rites: Members of the kingdom's clans continue to perform cultural rites leading up to the burial, with the rituals unfolding under the guidance of traditional custodians.

The palace remains open: Karuzika Palace remains open to subjects and others wishing to come and mourn the late King.

Who is in charge?

According to Tooro tradition, Omusuga Charles Kamurasi, head of the Babiito royal clan, is currently the custodian of the kingdom until a new King is selected and enthroned.