Tanzania: Samia Seals Dodoma Milestone, 37 Permanent Offices Ready

Dodoma — DODOMA'S seven-year transition from temporary government offices to a permanent administrative hub reaches a defining moment tomorrow, as President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan launches Government City in Mtumba, completing a major phase of the capital's transformation.

The launch marks the clearest sign that the longplanned relocation of government operations to Dodoma is moving beyond temporary arrangements into a purposebuilt administrative city designed to serve the country for decades.

The ceremony at Heroes' Grounds in Mtumba will commission 26 ministry buildings, 11 government institution offices and 57.1 kilometres of tarmac roads, expanding the government's permanent presence in the capital.

The development represents another major step in the national effort to consolidate public administration in Dodoma after ministries began relocating from Dar es Salaam into temporary offices in 2019 while permanent facilities were still under construction.

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Speaking to journalists in Dodoma yesterday, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, said the completed facilities reflect the government's commitment to improving the working environment for public servants while strengthening efficiency in service delivery.

"The second phase, which started in October 2021, was initially estimated at 940bn/- and focuses on permanent offices for ministries and government institutions and associated infrastructure," he said.

The second phase of the Government City project has so far consumed 698bn/-, with the completed facilities providing permanent office space for 18,510 public servants.

Prof Kabudi said the office buildings were designed in four categories to accommodate institutions of different sizes, with some capable of hosting about 150 employees, others 300 and 500 workers, while the largest can accommodate up to 1,400 public servants.

Unlike conventional office developments, the new Government City has been planned around Smart City principles, with buildings incorporating renewable-energy features, rainwater harvesting systems and environmentally friendly urban planning.

"The design of the permanent buildings and infrastructure constructed during the second phase has taken into account the Smart City concept," he said.

Beyond the buildings themselves, the government is implementing extensive supporting infrastructure, including 42 kilometres of underground electricity lines, cleanwater and wastewater networks, ICT systems, CCTV surveillance, a fire station and landscaping designed to support the growing government precinct.

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The Government City has been developed in phases since 2018. The first phase, completed between November 2018 and March 2019, delivered 23 temporary office buildings that enabled ministries and government institutions to begin relocating to Mtumba while preparations continued for permanent headquarters.

"The first phase enabled some ministry and government institution staff to relocate to Mtumba as preparations for permanent facilities continued under the second phase," Prof Kabudi said.

Construction of the permanent facilities has involved 11 contractors, including five from government institutions and six from the private sector, while various government agencies have overseen the delivery of supporting infrastructure.

The government has also completed furnishing the ministry and government institution buildings scheduled for commissioning, allowing them to become operational immediately after the launch.

As preparations enter their final stage, a fireworks display is planned at midnight tonight at Mtumba Centre to mark the occasion.

Prof Kabudi called on residents from Mtumba, Mahoma Nyika, Ihumwa, Chamwino, Dodoma City, the University of Dodoma and Hombolo to attend the launch.

"We invite residents from the surrounding areas to witness this important milestone in the development of Government City and Dodoma," he said.