South Africa: Mapisa-Nqakula, Jub Jub and Matlala Back in Court

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will learn whether she walks free from corruption and money laundering charges without having to call any witnesses.

Eight people accused in an electricity theft scheme that cost Emfuleni nearly R10-million are expected back in court on Monday.

Mapisa-Nqakula could walk free:

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will learn on Monday whether she walks free without having to call a witness.

The Pretoria High Court is expected to rule on her application to be discharged.

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Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 corruption charges and one money laundering charge over claims that she asked a contractor for corrupt payments between 2016 and 2019, when she was defence minister.

Her lawyers say the state has failed to prove its case.

Prosecutors argue there was no legitimate reason for Mapisa-Nqakula to demand or receive money from the contractor.

If the court rules in her favour, she will be acquitted without having to present her defence.

Eight in court over R10-million electricity scheme:

Eight people accused of being part of an electricity theft scheme at Emfuleni Local Municipality return to the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Among them is service provider Janitha Van Reenen, 25.

Police say Van Reenen masterminded a scheme involving subcontractors and municipal officials.

The group is accused of telling customers to pay money into private bank accounts to have their electricity restored.

The state says the municipality lost close to R10-million.

The suspects face charges including theft, money laundering and offences linked to critical infrastructure.

Supplier in court over R16-million vehicle deal

Supplier Mpho Malema, 40, is expected in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday over a R16-million Emfuleni Local Municipality fleet tender.

Police arrested Malema at a Pretoria shopping mall on Thursday.

The investigation followed complaints made by slain Emfuleni financial clerk Martha Rantsofu.

Investigators are looking into claims that the municipality paid for 18 vehicles, including trucks, but received only seven.

Jub Jub faces court over gun charges:

Media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye returns to the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday over charges linked to a gun incident.

He faces two charges of firing a gun in a public place and pointing an object that could make someone believe it was a firearm.

The court will also deal with a warrant issued after Maarohanye missed his previous appearance because he was ill.

The case follows an incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale in June.

The National Prosecuting Authority said police seized a pellet gun from Maarohanye's home.

Maarohanye remains out on R5,000 bail.

New witness in Matlala trial:

A new state witness is expected to testify on Monday in the trial of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his four co-accused at the Johannesburg High Court.

The current court battle centres on accused Musa Kekana's arrest.

Kekana wants evidence obtained during his arrest excluded from the main trial.

He claims police removed him from Edenvale Hospital before he had finished receiving treatment and took him to the Bramley police cells.

Kekana also claims Colonel Owen King pressured hospital staff to release him early.

King, who was commander of Bramley Police Station at the time, is expected to testify for the state.

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The state is expected to finish presenting its evidence on this issue by Tuesday.

Six witnesses called in Anele Tembe inquest:

Six witnesses have been called to testify as the inquest into Anele Tembe's death resumes at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Tembe died in April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

She was engaged to rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. The couple had been together in their hotel room shortly before her death.

The inquest will examine the circumstances of Tembe's death and whether anyone can be held responsible.

Police investigators, forensic experts and other witnesses are expected to give evidence.

CCTV footage, cellphone records and witness statements are also expected to form part of the evidence.