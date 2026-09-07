Ethiopia: TPLF Criticizes Obasanjo, Says His Mediation Efforts Lack 'Neutrality and Concrete Substance'

Addis Abeba — The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has criticized former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo's ongoing efforts to facilitate peace in Tigray, claiming that his mediation "lacks neutrality, concrete proposals" and a clear path toward meaningful dialogue.

Journalism workshopDiscover moreDemographicsLocal NewsGeopolitics consulting In a statement issued on 6 September 2026, the TPLF said it remains ready to engage in peaceful dialogue but questioned whether Obasanjo's initiative is independent of the Federal Government. It called for any peace process to be led by an impartial and independent mediator.

The statement questioned Obasanjo's previous involvement in efforts to facilitate dialogue between the Federal Government and Tigray authorities. It recalled that Obasanjo visited Tigray in June 2026 and reportedly promised to return within one or two weeks, but did not return until nearly two months later.

Africans & Diaspora According to the TPLF, Obasanjo later explained that Federal Government officials had asked him not to advance his peace initiative until the National Dialogue conference was completed. The TPLF said this indicated that his efforts had been influenced by the Federal Government.

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The TPLF further claimed that Obasanjo subsequently made visits to Tigray when the Federal Government sought to demonstrate to the international community that it was pursuing peace. It said the visits lacked prior consultation, concrete proposals and transparent agendas, adding that his latest visit similarly failed to offer substantive ideas or establish a pathway toward meaningful dialogue.

Addis Ababa travel The TPLF said an effective mediator must be independent and impartial, closely monitor developments and seek solutions without conferring political legitimacy or advantage on a party accused of atrocities. It argued that mediation should seek to alleviate the suffering of victims rather than conceal or prolong abuses.

The statement said Obasanjo had failed to demonstrate these qualities and criticized what it described as inadequate, uncoordinated and unsustained attention from the international community to the situation in Tigray.

Discover moreEthiopian news updatesnewsDigital media advertisingDaily news digestNewsEthiopian history resourcesEthiopian culture guidepoliticsGovernmentNewspaper subscription Despite its criticism of Obasanjo, the TPLF reiterated its readiness to participate in peaceful dialogue. It said it would engage in a credible, reality-based and time-bound process aimed at achieving a fair and lasting peace, while insisting that such a process requires an independent and impartial mediator.

The statement comes nearly four years after the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) between the TPLF and the Federal Government. The TPLF said the agreement has failed to deliver meaningful change, arguing that inadequate monitoring by the African Union High-Level Panel and international partners allowed its implementation to fall largely under the control of the Federal Government.

The TPLF accused the Federal Government of maintaining what it described as an economic blockade, military siege, political pressure and psychological warfare against the people of Tigray. It also alleged continued drone reconnaissance and attacks in parts of the region, as well as the deployment of troops and weapons and attacks against Tigray forces in Sheraro.

Political analysis reports The statement further referred to remarks Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made in the House of Peoples' Representatives, which the TPLF interpreted as showing that the CoHA no longer carries significance for the federal government. The TPLF said the remarks raised questions about the continued relevance of the agreement and the basis for ongoing peace efforts.

The TPLF also criticized what it described as the presentation of the Nigerian Civil War and the Biafra experience as a possible model for resolving the Tigray conflict. It argued that the Biafra conflict involved military siege, economic blockade, starvation and attacks against civilians before ending with the defeat of Biafran forces.

Africans & Diaspora In 24 August 2026, Addis Standard reported that Tigray regional authorities said talks with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo during his visit to Mekelle had produced no new proposals or tangible progress from the Federal Government on issues they consider central to peace and stability in the region.

Obasanjo visited Mekelle on 24 August and met with Tigray Regional President Debretsion Gebremichael. According to a statement from the Office of the Press Secretariat of the Tigray Regional President, the visit took place without a prior appointment.

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The Tigray authorities said they expressed disappointment over the lack of meaningful follow-up to discussions held in June, during which five issues were identified as possible entry points for dialogue with the Federal Government.

Digital media advertising The United States, meanwhile, welcomed Obasanjo's latest visit and called for his continued involvement, amid growing concerns in northern Ethiopia over the possibility of renewed conflict.

U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga and Walter Parks, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission to the African Union, said Obasanjo's role in carrying out his African Union mandate remained critical and expressed hope that he would return to Tigray soon.

The U.S. officials also urged leaders to prioritize the worsening drought affecting millions of people and ensure that internally displaced people can return to their homes safely and with dignity.

"We look forward to engaging former President Obasanjo" on the issue, the U.S. officials said, describing peace and stability in Tigray as critical to the future of the Ethiopian people.