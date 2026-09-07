Mozambique: Goals of Facim Were Achieved - Prime Minister

Maputo — The Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi believes that 61st edition of the Maputo International Fair (FACIM 2026) has achieved its goal of bringing together companies, investors, and partners, and of attracting expressions of interest and commitments to establish partnerships and make investments.

According to the Prime Minister, speaking on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the country's largest business fair, which took place in Ricatla, southern Municipality of Marracuene, under the motto "Digital and Energy Transformation towards a Sustainable and Industrialized Economy", during the seven days, the platform connected markets, technologies, experiences, and investment opportunities from across the country and the world.

"On of the main legacies of this edition is precisely the expression of interest and commitments regarding partnerships and investments agreed upon among the participants. Realizing these commitments could help boost economic growth and increase national exports, which exceeded 7.5 billion US dollars in 2025", she said.

"A fair came to an end, but business cannot stop when the pavilions close. Stakeholders must turn the contacts made during FACIM into contracts, contracts into investments, and investments into factories, processing plants, agricultural operations, services, technologies, and infrastructure", she added.

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According to the Prime Minister, over the course of the seven-day event, FACIM showcased a national economic reality that is more diverse than what is traditionally visible in the markets.

Sectors represented by exhibitors included agriculture, agro-industry, manufacturing, energy, mining, construction, tourism, transport, logistics, digital technologies, financial services, and the creative economy.

The fair also served to bring together businesspeople who previously had no commercial ties, producers and potential buyers, investors and new opportunities, as well as domestic companies and providers of technologies and solutions available in both national and international markets.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the participation of the provinces, which showcased their products, resources, investment opportunities, and potential, demonstrating that the country's economic development is not concentrated in a single geographic region.

"This territorial dimension is crucial for creating value chains capable of linking producers, companies, infrastructure, and markets along national and regional economic corridors. A key feature of this edition was the massive participation of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), which make up the majority of the national business sector", Levi said.

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The Prime Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to continue improving the business environment through the digitalization of the economy, the simplification of procedures, the reduction of bureaucracy, financial inclusion, and the expansion of connectivity.