Mozambique: Agreement for Establishment of Industrial Parks in Manica Signed

Maputo — The Executive Council of the central Mozambican province of Manica and Moz Parks have signed an agreement for the establishment of industrial parks in that province.

Moz Parks is a public-private partnership between the government's Agency of Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX) and Africa Sustainable Economic Zone Alliance (ASEZA).

The agreement was signed during a seminar held as part of the 61st edition of Maputo International Fair (FACIM). The agreement provides, in its initial phase, for the creation of an industrial park in the locality of Selva, in Vanduzi district, which is intended to serve as a platform for establishing various industrial units.

According to Francisca Tomás, governor of Manica, speaking at the ceremony, the future industrial park's potential is to host a diverse range of manufacturing facilities, including agro-processing, metalworking, and food services, among other economic activities.

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More than just industrial infrastructure, the project is a tool to drive the province's economic and social development.

For his part, Moz Park Director General Onório Boane, said that the priority is to promote the industrialization of Manica while simultaneously creating new job opportunities for local communities.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding lays the groundwork for the Manica Parks project, which is expected to materialize in the near future. The project could mark a new phase in Manica's industrialization, transforming the Vanduzi district into a key hub for attracting industrial investment to the country's central region.