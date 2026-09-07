Mozambique: Chapo Inaugurates Business Center in Mocuba

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has inaugurated a business center in Mocuba, central city of Zambezia, which is aimed to serve as a platform supporting business activity by bringing public services closer to investors and facilitating the creation and expansion of companies.

The facility houses a One-Stop Service Desk (BAÚ), where business owners can handle essential tasks, including company registration and documentation.

According to Chapo, speaking at the ceremony that took place simultaneously with the launch of the "Jobs Now" project, the private sector is at the heart of the government's strategy to accelerate economic transformation.

"The ceremony marks a renewed commitment to linking investment, production, and employment. The central priority of our administration is to accelerate Mozambique's socio-economic development by creating more jobs, especially for young people and women, boosting production, fostering more companies and generating higher incomes and better living conditions", he said.

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The President deemed the facility strategic for boosting business activity in Zambézia and facilitating entrepreneurs' access to public services.

"It is the State's responsibility to create the necessary conditions for companies to invest, innovate, and produce by building infrastructure, simplifying procedures, and removing obstacles within the business environment", he said.

Chapo also said that the "Jobs Now" project is aimed at accelerating job creation and improving youth employability, with funding of approximately 128 million US dollars. "The program is set to support companies capable of generating jobs and to focus on preparing young people to meet the needs of the labor market", he said.

Rather than measuring success by the volume of resources mobilized, the government intends to evaluate "Jobs Now" based on the number and quality of jobs created, as well as the capacity to integrate young people and women into economic activity.

"More production, more jobs, more dignity for our people, more exports, and fewer imports. That is what we want for our future. And this is what will be part of our economic independence", he added.

The President also announced the construction of a series of key infrastructure projects, especially a new bridge over the Licungo River, a fuel terminal in the provincial capital, as well as the future facilities of the country's Parliament in Mocuba.