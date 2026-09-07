Somalia: Somali Army Commander Visits Gedo to Assess Security Operations

Bardere, Somalia — The commander of Somalia's land forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, has arrived in the southern town of Baardheere to assess the security situation and ongoing military operations in the Gedo region.

The visit is aimed at reviewing operations by Somali government forces and accelerating efforts against Al-Shabaab and other armed groups, the Somali military said.

During his stay, Sahal is expected to assess the condition and needs of troops deployed in the region and examine ways to strengthen their operational capabilities and readiness.

The army commander and accompanying officers are also expected to hold meetings with military commanders and regional security officials to discuss security priorities and ongoing operations.

The visit comes as Somali security forces continue operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group across parts of southern and central Somalia.