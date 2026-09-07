Somalia: Somali Commandos Conduct Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali special forces have carried out planned operations targeting suspected Al-Shabaab activity in the Lower Shabelle region, the military said Sunday.

The Danab commandos conducted the operations in the Madax-Maroodi area after security forces received intelligence about movements by Al-Shabaab fighters believed to be hiding in the area, according to a military statement.

The operations were aimed at disrupting the group's movements and preventing it from establishing bases from which to plan and launch attacks, the statement said.

Danab forces have intensified operations across several areas of Lower Shabelle as Somali security forces continue their campaign against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

The military said the operations were intended to weaken the group's capabilities and improve security for communities in the region.

No details were immediately available on casualties or whether any suspected militants were captured during the latest operation.