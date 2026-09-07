Nigeria: 'I Improved Anambra - I Can Do Same in Nigeria' - Obi Replies Datti

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 election, has said his record as a governor demonstrates his capacity to improve Nigeria if elected president.

The former Anambra state governor response came after his former running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, had said none of the politicians challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027, including Obi, could improve the country.

Speaking in an interview previewed by Arise Television on Monday, Obi outlined his plans to restore order in governance, cut waste and tackle systemic corruption.

"I passed through Anambra State, and I improved the state in critical areas of development. And I can do the same thing in Nigeria," Obi said.

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"I am sure that if given the opportunity, first I will bring civility and order in governance, and I will be able to cut costs of governance, which is irresponsible today. I will be able to do quite a number of things that will bring honour and respect to the country."

Asked to mention some of the steps he would take, Obi said he would tackle corruption and waste, strengthen law and order and ensure credible elections.

"I will fight corruption; I will deal with issues of waste, law and order, and rigging won't take place under my watch; political parties will function, and things will be done properly," he said.

"I will focus on our priorities to unite the country, as it's not united today, and secure the country. Secondly, secure the country. Thirdly, to ensure we prioritise critical areas of development, like health, education and pulling people out of poverty," Obi added.

Baba-Ahmed, who was Obi's running mate on the Labour Party ticket in the 2023 presidential election, made his remarks during an interview on the Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, posted on Saturday.

"I will simply advise Uncle (Tinubu) to please prepare to hand over and move away, but not to the people contesting against him because none of them will improve Nigeria," he said.

Asked whether he was referring to all the opposition candidates, Baba-Ahmed said, "Tinubu should leave the stage. All those people contesting against him, too--they were all in bed together at some point or another."

When asked if he was specifically referring to Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed replied, "Including Peter Obi, I'm sorry to say."