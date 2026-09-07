Nigeria: Police Detain 6,240 Suspects, Rescue 211 Kidnapped Victims in Enugu in 17 Months

The Command's spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, on Saturday in Enugu.

The Police Command in Enugu State says it detained 6,240 suspects, recovered 156 firearms and 1,486 rounds of assorted ammunition, and rescued 211 kidnapped victims within 17 months of sustained security operations in the state.

The Command's spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, on Saturday in Enugu.

Mr Giwa disclosed the figures while receiving the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 13, Miller Dantawaye, during a working visit to the command on Friday.

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He explained that the 17-month period under review covered the operational achievements recorded since he assumed office as the commissioner of police in Enugu State on 11 March 2025.

The police commissioner said the suspects detained included 158 kidnapping suspects, 186 armed robbery suspects, 188 murder suspects and 57 suspects for rape.

He added that the command also detained 273 suspects linked to cultism and 63 suspects for unlawful possession of firearms.

The commissioner said the remaining 5,315 suspects were detained for various other offences, including stealing, breaking in and vandalism.

Mr Giwa further disclosed that the firearms recovered during the period included 43 AK-47 rifles and one G-3 assault rifle.

He said the command also recovered 209 vehicular exhibits comprising cars, tricycles and motorcycles in the course of its operations.

The commissioner attributed the achievements to sustained intelligence-led operations, proactive policing and effective security collaboration with neighbouring states.

He highlighted the deployment of the Violent Crime Response Unit, intensified border patrols under the Inspector-General of Police's Handshake Patrol initiative, and improved emergency response through the Distress Response Squad and Command-and-Control Centre.

Mr Giwa solicited continued support from the police zone, particularly in manpower, operational logistics and personnel welfare, to enable the command to consolidate its achievements.

Responding, the AIG, Mr Dantawaye, charged officers and men of the command to uphold professionalism, discipline, accountability and ethical conduct while strictly adhering to Force regulations and respecting citizens' rights.

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He urged the personnel to remain committed to their constitutional responsibilities and sustain public confidence in the police, expressing his readiness to work with them to further strengthen security in Enugu State.

(NAN)