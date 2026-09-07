Nigeria: Diphtheria - Jos North Steps Up Surveillance As Plateau Intensifies Response

The intervention comes amid reported diphtheria cases in Jos North, where 117 suspected cases and 15 deaths had been recorded as of 1 September, according to health authorities

The Jos North Local Government has intensified disease surveillance and community sensitisation as health authorities work to contain a diphtheria outbreak in Plateau State.

The council's chairman, John Christopher, on Saturday handed over motorcycles to the local government's health directorate to strengthen field surveillance, contact tracing and community outreach across the area.

The development is expected to enable health workers to reach communities more quickly, conduct follow-up visits, collect samples and identify suspected cases, particularly in areas that are difficult to access.

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The intervention comes amid reported diphtheria cases in the area, where 117 suspected cases and 15 deaths had been recorded as of 1 September, according to health authorities.

Plateau State has also reported suspected cases in Jos South, Bassa and Wase local government areas.

The state government has ordered the temporary closure of public and private primary and secondary schools from Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of the disease.

In Jos North, the council has been working with the state Ministry of Health to strengthen surveillance, case management and community mobilisation.

Mr Christopher said the additional logistics were necessary to ensure that health workers could respond promptly to suspected cases.

"For us, the health and safety of our people remain a priority. Diphtheria spreads fast, and we cannot afford delays," he said during the handover.

"These motorcycles will help you reach every corner. Be proactive, be professional and make sure no community is left behind."

The director of health of the council, Martha Kummiap, said the motorcycles would improve the directorate's ability to conduct regular field visits and trace people who may have been exposed.

"This will change how we work. We can now do daily visits, trace contacts faster and get suspected cases to the health facility before it's too late," Ms Kummiap said.

She said the collaboration with the state Ministry of Health had also provided training and supplies to support health workers involved in the outbreak response.

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The council said it had commenced radio sensitisation and community outreach to educate residents about diphtheria and measures to reduce transmission.

Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable bacterial disease that can spread through respiratory droplets and close contact. It can cause serious complications and death when treatment is delayed.

Health authorities have urged parents and caregivers to ensure that children receive routine vaccinations and advised residents to seek medical attention promptly when symptoms such as sore throat, fever or difficulty breathing occur.

Mr Christopher also urged residents to cooperate with health workers during surveillance and contact-tracing activities.

"We are custodians of our communities. If we keep our drainages clean, if we report early, if we support the health teams when they come around, we will defeat this," he said.

The council said it would continue working with the Plateau State Ministry of Health and other partners to strengthen surveillance and response until the outbreak is contained.