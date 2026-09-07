Nigeria: CAF Confed Cup - Shooting Stars Secure Slim First Leg Victory Over CS Sfaxien

Lucky Emmanuel scored the decisive goal in the 25th minute to give the Nigerian side a deserved lead before the break

Shooting Stars of Ibadan secured a 1-0 victory over Tunisian side, CS Sfaxien in their CAF Confederation Cup encounter at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

Lucky Emmanuel scored the decisive goal in the 25th minute to give the Nigerian side a deserved lead before the break.

CS Sfaxien came out strongly in the second half, piling pressure on Shooting Stars in search of an equaliser but the goal keeper was too good to let in any goal.

However, the Shooting Stars defence remained resolute, frustrating the Tunisian side and preventing them from finding a way through.

Shooting Stars had opportunities to extend their lead towards the end of the match but failed to convert the chances.

The victory gave Shooting Stars an important advantage ahead of the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign next weekend.