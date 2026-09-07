Rwanda: Mukura Vs, Marines FC Open Bk Pro League Season With Wins

Mukura Victory Sports and Marines FC made winning starts to their 2026/27 BK Pro League campaigns after securing 2-0 victories over Gasogi United and Kigali FC respectively on the opening day of the season.

In Huye, Mukura VS produced a solid performance to beat Gasogi United 2-0 in front of their home supporters at Kamena Stadium.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Joseph Sacke before Patrick Mutsinzi doubled the advantage from the spot in the 59th minute to seal all three points.

Meanwhile, at Umuganda Stadium, Marines FC also collected maximum points with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Kigali FC.

The hosts needed just six minutes to open the scoring, with Yannick Bizimana capitalising on an early opportunity to put Marines ahead.

Kigali FC struggled to respond as the Rubavu-based side maintained control for much of the first half.

Marines doubled their advantage just before the break when Ramadhan Niyibizi scored in the second minute of stoppage time to give the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.

Kigali FC attempted to fight back after the interval, but Marines remained organised defensively and protected their advantage to secure a clean sheet and three valuable points.

The results put Mukura VS and Marines FC among the early pace-setters as the 2026/27 BK Pro League season gets underway.

The opening round concludes on Monday when Police FC face Gicumbi FC at Kigali Pelé Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m.