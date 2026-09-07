Rwanda: Mukura Vs, Marines FC Open Bk Pro League Season With Wins

7 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Mukura Victory Sports and Marines FC made winning starts to their 2026/27 BK Pro League campaigns after securing 2-0 victories over Gasogi United and Kigali FC respectively on the opening day of the season.

In Huye, Mukura VS produced a solid performance to beat Gasogi United 2-0 in front of their home supporters at Kamena Stadium.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Joseph Sacke before Patrick Mutsinzi doubled the advantage from the spot in the 59th minute to seal all three points.

Meanwhile, at Umuganda Stadium, Marines FC also collected maximum points with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Kigali FC.

The hosts needed just six minutes to open the scoring, with Yannick Bizimana capitalising on an early opportunity to put Marines ahead.

Kigali FC struggled to respond as the Rubavu-based side maintained control for much of the first half.

Marines doubled their advantage just before the break when Ramadhan Niyibizi scored in the second minute of stoppage time to give the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.

Kigali FC attempted to fight back after the interval, but Marines remained organised defensively and protected their advantage to secure a clean sheet and three valuable points.

The results put Mukura VS and Marines FC among the early pace-setters as the 2026/27 BK Pro League season gets underway.

The opening round concludes on Monday when Police FC face Gicumbi FC at Kigali Pelé Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.