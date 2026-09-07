Kenya: Over 2,000 Runners Warm-Up for Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Ahead of October 25 Race

Nairobi — Victor Kiplagat and Millicent Kemunto warmed up for this year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon with victories in the 21km as over 2,000 runners turned up at Parklands Sports Club on Sunday.

Kiplagat clocked 1:10:10 to win the men's race, while Kemunto took the women's title in 1:22:46.

The event offered runners a chance to test their fitness and build towards the main race on October 25, with participants competing in 6km, 10km, 15km and 21km distances.

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Speaking after the race, Kiplagat said the victory had boosted their confidence ahead of next month's marathon.

"Winning today has given me confidence as I prepare for the main race next month. The competition was strong and I am happy with my performance. I will use this momentum as I work towards achieving an even better result at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon," said Victor Kiplagat.

The strong turnout comes as preparations gather pace for the main marathon, which will be held on October 25 along the Southern Bypass, with Uhuru Gardens serving as the start and finish venue.

The 2026 race, which will be the 23rd edition, is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants and will feature seven categories, including the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km race, 21km wheelchair race, 5km Family Fun Run, CEO Challenge and Corporate Challenge.

A satellite run will also be held in Mombasa on October 18.

The marathon has grown significantly since its launch in 2003, having attracted more than 345,000 participants over the years.

It has also earned the prestigious World Athletics Road Race Label, reflecting its compliance with international standards on areas including course measurement, timing, medical support, environmental responsibility and anti-doping.

"The turnout at Parklands is a strong indication of the enthusiasm building towards this year's marathon. Our focus is on giving runners a safe, inclusive and high-quality race experience while ensuring that the event continues to create a wider impact beyond the course," Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered's Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing for Kenya & Africa.

This year's marathon will also combine sport with environmental and community initiatives. In partnership with Nairobi City County, organisers are targeting the planting of 50,000 tree seedlings across the county as part of the marathon's sustainability agenda.

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The event is also supporting the Standard Chartered Foundation's work to expand opportunities for young people through initiatives focused on areas including financial education, entrepreneurship, mentorship and life skills.

The marathon has further strengthened its focus on participant welfare, with the 2026 edition featuring mobile medical units, hydration points, nutrition andelectrolyte support, misting stations and professional pacing teams along the course.

The Parklands warm-up is the second in a series of build-up activities ahead of the October race. Further warm-up runs will be held at Friends of Karura, alongside the Mombasa Satellite Run, giving runners more opportunities ton prepare before the main event.

With the marathon now less than two months away, organisers are urging registered participants to use the remaining weeks to fine-tune their training as Nairobi prepares to host one of the country's biggest single-day sporting events.