Liberia: LDEA Boosts Investigative Capacity

MONROVIA — Twenty-eight officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) have received professional certification after completing specialized training in criminal investigation, evidence handling and other aspects of Liberia's criminal justice system.

The officers were certified by the AME Zion University Graduate School and Professional Studies during a ceremony held Friday, September 4, in Monrovia.

The training covered rules of evidence, evidence gathering and handling, investigative procedures under Liberia's criminal procedure law, intelligence gathering, report writing, case-file management, courtroom presentation, use of force and constitutional safeguards governing criminal investigations.

Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson, Acting Vice President of the AME Zion University Graduate School, said the program was designed to strengthen the professional capacity of LDEA personnel and contribute to improvements in Liberia's criminal justice system.

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Johnson said effective criminal investigations are critical to successful prosecutions because investigators are responsible for collecting and preserving evidence that must ultimately withstand scrutiny in court.

"We believe that providing expertise in this particular area is in demand because the foundation of our criminal justice system, and the foundation for any successful criminal prosecution, starts with the building block of criminal investigation," Johnson said.

He said properly trained investigators are better equipped to gather evidence professionally while understanding the legal requirements governing its admissibility and use in criminal proceedings.

Speaking on behalf of the LDEA, Deputy Director General for Administration-designate Prince Mulbah said the agency is pursuing internal reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism and creating merit-based opportunities for qualified officers.

Mulbah said the certification demonstrates the importance of continuous professional development within Liberia's security sector.

"Today is not just about the certificates you will receive. Today is about your commitment, your professionalism and service to our country," Mulbah said.

He urged the graduates to apply their newly acquired knowledge to improve investigations, strengthen internal systems and mentor other officers within the agency.

Mulbah also reminded the officers that criminal investigations can have serious consequences for the rights and reputations of individuals, making professionalism, discipline and respect for constitutional safeguards critical to their work.

Dr. Martin F. Richards Sr., Vice President for Academic Affairs at AME Zion University Graduate School, meanwhile, challenged the graduates to combine their professional knowledge with integrity, discipline and service.

Richards described Liberia's drug situation as a serious national challenge, arguing that substance abuse has moved beyond being solely a criminal justice or youth issue to become a broader public health, economic and national security concern.

He said the effects of Liberia's civil conflict, including trauma and unemployment, have contributed to conditions that leave some young people vulnerable to substance abuse.

According to Richards, drug abuse is affecting schools, homes, markets and communities, contributing to lost productivity, broken families and pressure on the country's health system.

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He said Liberia's response to the drug problem should therefore extend beyond arrests and prosecutions to include research, treatment, rehabilitation, reintegration, employment opportunities and stronger collaboration among government institutions and civil society organizations.

Richards urged the newly trained officers to "lead with data and policy," including working with the Ministry of Health, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders to identify communities most affected by substance abuse and determine effective interventions.

The training comes as the LDEA seeks to strengthen its investigative and enforcement capacity in tackling illicit drugs, with the newly certified officers expected to apply their training in evidence handling, case management and criminal investigations.