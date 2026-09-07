Uganda: Vice President Jessica Alupo Eulogizes Omukama Oyo

Fort Portal — Vice President Jessica Alupo has described the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV as a young monarch whose impact on Tooro and Uganda went beyond the preservation of culture.

Speaking at Karuzika Palace in Fort Portal City on Sunday, where she joined the Royal Family and the people of Tooro to mourn the fallen monarch, Alupo said the true measure of a leader is the positive impact they make rather than the length of time they spend in office.

Alupo said that although King Oyo's life was cut short at the age of 34, his initiatives in tourism, education, health, environmental conservation, youth empowerment and community development have left a lasting mark on the country.

She said King Oyowho ascended to the Tooro throne at the age of three and grew into a respected young monarch who carried the hopes and aspirations of his subjects with dignity and commitment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Alupo, Oyo became an important symbol of Tooro's cultural heritage, identity and unity, while also demonstrating that cultural institutions can contribute to the social and economic transformation of communities.

Alupo urged the people of Tooro to remain united, peaceful and strong during the mourning period.

She added that the king's death should be a moment of reflection on the importance of unity, respect for cultural institutions and preservation of Uganda's heritage.

Meanwhile, mourners continue to flock to Karuzika Palace to view the body of the fallen king and pay their last respects. Vincent Mugume, the Tooro Kingdom spokesperson, said public viewing started on Saturday and is open to everyone.

Mugume told URN that the viewing takes place every day from 11 am to 5 pm and will continue until Friday. However, mourners are prohibited from taking photographs of the king's body and casket. For some mourners, seeing the body has brought the reality of the king's death closer to home.

Allen Musimenta said she had struggled to believe that the Omukama had died until she personally viewed his body.

Musimenta said it was her first time to pay respects to a king and that the experience was one she would carry with her for the rest of her life.

Nicholas Turyahabwe, who travelled from Mbarara District, described the opportunity to view the king's body as a privilege. He said he felt honoured to travel to Tooro Kingdom and be allowed to pay his final respects to Omukama Oyo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

David Magezi, another mourner at the palace, said the situation remained calm and that he had been able to pay his respects and have a final glance at the king.

. Magezi also dismissed rumors that ordinary people were not allowed to view the body, saying everyone was being allowed to pay their respects. He also challenged superstitions among some members of the public that viewing the body of a king could result in curses.

King Oyo died at the age of 34 in the United States, where he had been receiving treatment. His remains arrived at Karuzika Palace on Friday evening, and he will be laid to rest at the Karambi Royal Tombs on September 12.