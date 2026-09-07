Rwanda: Sixth Renewable Energy Summit Begins On Tuesday in Kigali

The sixth edition of the renewable energy summit with aim to advance Africa's sustainable growth will start on Tuesday, September 8, at the Kigali Exhibition and Conference Village (KECV).

The Renewable Energy for Sustainable Growth (RE4SG) 2026 hosted by Energy Private Developers (EPD), in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), will bring together energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, investors, and others.

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The three-day summit is a platform aimed at accelerating Africa's transition towards clean energy, promoting sustainable development, and unlocking investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

"RE4SG 2026 is not simply a conference; it is a marketplace for turning energy ambition into bankable opportunities, strategic partnerships and measurable impact," said Serge Wilson Muhizi, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Private Developers Association (EPD).

The summit will explore solutions to expand access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy while supporting the continent's economic transformation.

The conference, held under the theme "Accelerating Africa's Energy Transition: Innovation, Inclusion and Scalable Sustainable Solutions," will have specialized sessions, networking events, exhibitions, and technical site visits.

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RE4SG has established itself as one of Africa's leading renewable energy platforms.

Over the past five editions, the conference has attracted more than 5,000 participants, bringing together policymakers, investors, utilities, private sector leaders, researchers, development partners, innovators, and civil society organizations to advance sustainable energy solutions across the continent.

"Building on the deals and relationships developed through our previous editions and other engagements, we are bringing local and international players together to close the gaps that continue to constrain our markets, particularly in manufacturing, technology access and supply chains, while unlocking new pathways to finance for credible energy projects," Muhizi said in a statement.

The three-day programme is designed to deliver practical outcomes. Day One will feature high-level policy dialogues on Mission 300, public-private partnerships, Africa-China collaboration, the energy-food nexus, clean cooking, and Africa's evolving energy mix, including hydropower, solar, methane, hydrogen, and nuclear energy.

Day Two will focus on innovation and investment through technical workshops and discussions on energy storage, e-mobility, gender and the just energy transition, research, and financing opportunities, including green bonds and carbon markets.

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Day Three will offer guided visits to operational renewable energy and circular economy projects, allowing participants to witness successful solutions in practice.

"We also want to strengthen regional partnerships so that companies can leverage the scale, capabilities and markets that exist beyond their borders, while taking a much more demand-driven approach to energy by understanding what the health, mining, education and agriculture sectors actually need and matching those needs with practical, scalable solutions," he said.

The conference will also host an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies and services, alongside structured B2B, B2G and B2C networking sessions designed to foster partnerships, investment and business growth.

"Whether you are a policymaker, investor, energy developer, utility manager, researcher, entrepreneur, development partner, or journalist, RE4SG 2026 provides an exceptional platform to exchange knowledge, identify investment opportunities, build strategic partnerships, and contribute to Africa's sustainable energy future," EPD stated ahead of the summit.

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The summit comes at a time when Rwanda is working to achieve universal access to electricity.

Rwanda will require at least $3.2 billion to implement its 10-year energy strategy, which aims to increase the country's installed electricity generation capacity to 1,066MW while ensuring universal electricity access by 2030.

The country's electricity generation capacity has increased from 406MW in 2024 to 471MW in 2026.

For registration, participation, sponsorship, exhibition opportunities, and the conference agenda, kindly register at www.epdconference.com

For more information about the conference, visit www.epdrwanda.com or contact the Energy Private Developers (EPD) at (+250) 788 310 434 or info@epdrwanda.com