Rwanda Stun Hosts Côte d'Ivoire in African Junior Handball Championship

Rwanda U20 bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Guinea with an impressive 30-25 victory over hosts Côte d'Ivoire in their second Group A match at the African Men's Junior Championship on Sunday at Palais des Sports in Abidjan.

The Junior Wasps produced a dominant first-half performance, taking a commanding 16-8 lead into the break before holding off a second-half fightback from the hosts.

Aime Valentin Mugisha and Jackson Mahoro led Rwanda's scoring with seven goals each, while Charles Iradukunda added six as the team finished with a 68 percent shooting efficiency.

Dieudonne Habumugisha contributed three goals, while Obed Tuzabonnwiza and Jacques Akayezu also got on the scoresheet as Rwanda maintained control for much of the contest.

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Côte d'Ivoire improved significantly after the interval, scoring 17 goals compared with Rwanda's 14, but the damage had already been done in the first half, when Rwanda's defence restricted the hosts to just eight goals.

The victory was an important response after Rwanda suffered a heavy 36-20 defeat to Guinea in their opening Group A match on Saturday.

It also keeps their campaign alive as the team targets a top-five finish and qualification for the 2027 IHF Men's Junior World Championship.

Coach Hafedz Zouabi had warned before the tournament that some of his players were still adapting to playing with resin, which had affected their passing and finishing.

Against Côte d'Ivoire, however, Rwanda's attack was far more efficient, converting 30 of their 44 attempts.

The result also gives the squad renewed confidence ahead of their final group-stage match against Zimbabwe.