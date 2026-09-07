Ghana to Train Youth for EV Revolution

Ghana has begun a major skills development drive to prepare its young workforce for the emerging automotive revolution, especially in the area of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Under a five-year initiative, the Ministry of Education will equip Ghanaian youth with specialised skills in electric vehicle technology, hybrid systems, digital diagnostics and other advanced automotive technologies to enhance their employability and support the growth of the local automotive industry.

Known as the Hyundai-KOICA NextGen Project, the initiative will strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through curriculum development, modern training infrastructure, equipment and scholarships.

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The project, which runs from April 2026 to December 2030, is being implemented in partnership with Plan International Ghana, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

Speaking at the official launch of the project in Accra last Thursday, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the initiative could not have come at a more critical time as the global automotive industry moved towards cleaner, smarter and technology-driven mobility.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Iddrisu said Ghana's TVET system must keep pace with developments in the automotive sector to ensure that young people were equipped with relevant skills for the jobs of the future.

He said the Ministry was reviewing a new alternative curriculum for electric vehicle training following consultations with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Ghana TVET Service, Applied Technical Institute (ATI), East Legon, and Ho Technical University, among other stakeholders.

The review, he said, was expected to be completed by November 2026, while the new curriculum would be formally launched in December.

Mr Iddrisu said two sites in Accra and Ho had also been identified and inspected for the construction of maintenance and training hubs, with a technical committee recommending both locations as suitable.

"The procurement of architects and supervising consultants is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026, paving the way for construction to begin before the end of the year," he said.

The facilities are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

The Minister said procurement of training equipment had also been confirmed, including two electric vehicles, two general automotive training units and EV chargers, which would give trainees practical exposure to modern automotive technologies.

The Acting Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Frederick Tei-Nobi, stressed the need for stronger collaboration among government, training institutions and industry to prepare young people for the rapidly changing automotive sector.

He said the project would provide practical, industry-relevant skills while creating pathways for young people to secure employment and establish their own businesses.

Mr Tei-Nobi said rapid advances in electric mobility, digital diagnostics and sophisticated automotive systems required training institutions to continuously review their programmes to meet emerging industry demands.

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He said the establishment and strengthening of "Hubs of Excellence" would provide modern training environments and deepen collaboration between TVET institutions and industry.

He also called for greater inclusion of young women in the automotive sector, stressing that "Talent should determine opportunity, not gender."

The Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Planning at Hyundai Motor Company, Joongsun Ko, said Hyundai would continue its technology talent development programme to strengthen the competitiveness of Ghana's automotive industry.

He said the updated curriculum, which would cover the latest developments in hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance, would equip Ghanaian youth with future-ready skills and enable them to contribute meaningfully to the development of Ghana's automotive industry.