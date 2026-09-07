Botswana Minister Recognises Historical Significance of Cuito Cuanavale Battle

Cuito Cuanavale — Botswana's Minister of State at the Presidency, Moet Caesar Mohwasa, on Sunday recognised the significance of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in securing Namibia's independence and contributing to the abolition of apartheid in South Africa.

The Battle of Cuito Cuanavale took place between 1987 and 1988.

The Minister of State was speaking at the end of a several-hour visit to Cuito Cuanavale, accompanied by the Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, Lúcio Amaral.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Minister of State, the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which involved the then FAPLA government forces and UNITA troops, symbolises the sacrifice of Angolan servicemen. He also commended the Angolan Government for the investment being made to preserve the district's historical legacy.

He said he was impressed by the Memorial to the Victory of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, currently in its second phase of construction, which pays tribute to the bravery and resilience of Angolan soldiers during the military campaign that changed the course of Southern African history.

"We should not only acknowledge the bravery of the Angolan troops, but also that of the Cuban forces, especially their then leader, Fidel Castro," added Moet Caesar Mohwasa, who said he takes pride in the significance of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale for the peoples of Southern Africa.

He highlighted Angola's historic role in the liberation of Southern Africa, noting that African people regard the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale with a sense of honour and pride.

He explained that his visit follows the recent trip made by Lúcio Amaral to Botswana and is intended to strengthen relations in the fields of defence and security, tourism, energy, transport, trade and water resources, given that Botswana forms part of the Okavango Delta.

To advance this objective and other areas of cooperation, the minister said it would be necessary to establish a Botswana embassy in Luanda, Angola's capital.

Meanwhile, the governor of Cuando Province, Carla Cativa, said the visit by Botswana's Minister of State symbolises the strong relations between the two countries, particularly in preserving the historical memory of events that took place during the military campaign, the contribution of those involved in the liberation of Southern Africa and the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

She stated that sharing information among Southern African countries on the importance of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale could encourage today's youth and future generations to preserve peace and Angola's history.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Carla Cativa highlighted the various infrastructure projects under construction in the district, including the Memorial to the Victory of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, now in its second phase.

She also mentioned hotel facilities, restaurants and a football stadium, among other projects currently under development.

During his stay, Botswana's Minister of State lit the torch at the Memorial to the Victory of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, laid a wreath, visited the museum dedicated to the battle and the Tumpu Triangle, the area where South African and UNITA forces were defeated, among other sites.