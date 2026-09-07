Angola Head of State Sends Condolences to Cabo Verde

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço sent a message of condolence on Sunday to his Cabo Verdean counterpart, José Maria Neves, following the road accident that claimed the lives of 25 people, including several children.

In the message addressed to the President of Cabo Verde, the Angolan Head of State, on behalf of the Angolan Executive and in his own name, expressed his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Cabo Verde over the tragedy.

João Lourenço asked José Maria Neves to convey Angola's solidarity to the bereaved families and Cabo Verdean society as a whole during this period of grief and mourning.

The Angolan President also reaffirmed Angola's friendship and sympathy towards Cabo Verde in the face of the tragedy.

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The accident occurred on Saturday on Fogo Island when a coach carrying children, adolescents and young people left the road and plunged into a ravine approximately 30 metres deep in a mountainous and difficult-to-access area.

The tragedy claimed 25 lives, most of them children and adolescents, including the driver, and left several others injured, some of them seriously.

The causes of the accident are under investigation, although a tyre blowout has been cited as a possible factor.

Following the accident, the Government of Cabo Verde declared two days of national mourning in memory of the victims.

ART/CF/DOJ